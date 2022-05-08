Avalara MyLodgeTax Pro Simplifies Tax Compliance for Short-term Rental Property Managers

SEATTLE– May 9, 2022 – Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) , a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the launch of Avalara MyLodgeTax Pro, a SaaS solution that helps managers of multiple short-term rental properties increase efficiency and ensure compliance through automation. The new offering from Avalara streamlines the calculation of occupancy and sales and use taxes, completes and maintains tax-related lodging registrations/permits for clients, and automates end-to-end tax returns and remittance to applicable jurisdictions.

MyLodgeTax Pro is designed specifically for professional property managers with 5–40,000 properties, who must navigate complex regulations to help mitigate compliance risk for their clients. As online marketplaces assume more responsibility for the remittance of certain taxes, MyLodgeTax Pro helps account for these agreements, reducing the risk of overpayment (or underpayment) of lodging taxes. The system eases headaches for property managers by improving efficiencies in managing client compliance obligations and allowing managers to focus less on compliance and more on revenue-driving activities.

“Property managers represent a large, growing segment of our customer base, in step with the increasing professionalism of the short-term rental industry,” said Oliver Hoare, general manager of Lodging at Avalara. “MyLodgeTax Pro is expressly designed for professionals overseeing all aspects of multiple property rentals, and we recognize that determining the correct taxes, filing reports, remitting taxes, and overseeing the various state and local licensing requirements detracts from core business goals. MyLodgeTax Pro lets property managers focus on driving more bookings and helping owners, rather than struggling with tax compliance.”