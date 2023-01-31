Avalara AvaTax, Returns, and Exemption Certificate Management Achieve SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

SEATTLE, WA — January 31, 2023 — Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced its Avalara AvaTax, Avalara Managed Returns, Avalara Returns for Accountants, Avalara Managed Returns for Accountants, and Avalara Exemption Certificate Management solutions have successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination. The audit process affirms Avalara’s information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

The report validates the effectiveness of Avalara’s internal controls and safeguards to provide enterprise-level availability, confidentiality, privacy, and security to customers. Additionally, it provides customers with assurance that Avalara is accountable, responsible, and transparent when it comes to the handling and security of their tax compliance data and information.

“At Avalara, we touch billions of transactions every year, and the security of our customers’ information and data is a top priority,” said Tim Gaylor, Chief Security Officer at Avalara. “Achieving SOC 2 compliance illustrates our commitment to the security of our platform for our customers and partners alike.”

The Avalara platform is trusted by businesses of all sizes around the world. To learn more about Avalara, please click here.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.

Media Contact

Tommy Morgan

Avalara

media@avalara.com

540-448-7551