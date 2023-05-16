CRN Recognizes Five Avalara Leaders on 2023 Women of the Channel List

SEATTLE, WA — May 16, 2023 — Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that five of its channel leaders have been named to the 2023 CRN Women of the Channel list. CRN annually recognizes women leaders whose expertise and vision are having a meaningful impact across the technology and channel industries.

Avalara’s Women of the Channel honorees are:

Sona Akmakjian, Global Head of Strategic Accounting Partnerships

Kim Austin, Director, Global Strategic Accounting Partnerships

Karine Elsen, Vice President of Global Partner Marketing

Jennifer McCready, Director of Partner Ecosystem and Experience

Joo Sohn, Senior Director of Partner Programs

CRN’s 2023 Women of the Channel bring their leadership, strategic thinking, and creativity to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all focus their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

CRN’s Women of the Channel is Avalara’s latest recognition for its partnership achievements. Avalara channel leaders were featured among CRN’s 2023 Channel Chiefs earlier this year.

“CRN’s recognition of five of our channel leaders is terrific validation of their unwavering commitment to drive partner success, from scalable growth to profitability,” said Marshal Kushniruk, Executive Vice President of Global Partners at Avalara. “Avalara’s partner ecosystem is our competitive advantage and an essential part of our mission to be part of every transaction occurring around the globe. Our CRN honorees play key roles in driving Avalara toward new milestones this year with our channel partners.”

