CRN Recognizes Five Avalara Leaders on 2023 Women of the Channel List
SEATTLE, WA — May 16, 2023 — Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that five of its channel leaders have been named to the 2023 CRN Women of the Channel list. CRN annually recognizes women leaders whose expertise and vision are having a meaningful impact across the technology and channel industries.
Avalara’s Women of the Channel honorees are:
- Sona Akmakjian, Global Head of Strategic Accounting Partnerships
- Kim Austin, Director, Global Strategic Accounting Partnerships
- Karine Elsen, Vice President of Global Partner Marketing
- Jennifer McCready, Director of Partner Ecosystem and Experience
- Joo Sohn, Senior Director of Partner Programs
CRN’s 2023 Women of the Channel bring their leadership, strategic thinking, and creativity to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all focus their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.
“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”
CRN’s Women of the Channel is Avalara’s latest recognition for its partnership achievements. Avalara channel leaders were featured among CRN’s 2023 Channel Chiefs earlier this year.
“CRN’s recognition of five of our channel leaders is terrific validation of their unwavering commitment to drive partner success, from scalable growth to profitability,” said Marshal Kushniruk, Executive Vice President of Global Partners at Avalara. “Avalara’s partner ecosystem is our competitive advantage and an essential part of our mission to be part of every transaction occurring around the globe. Our CRN honorees play key roles in driving Avalara toward new milestones this year with our channel partners.”
About Avalara
Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
