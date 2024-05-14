Avalara’s Premier Tax Compliance Event Coming to Austin in November

Avalara CRUSH will bring together businesses, thought leaders, and tax experts to discuss the latest tax challenges, opportunities for compliance automation, and AI over three days, November 11–14

SEATTLE, WA — June 5, 2024 — Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced the return of Avalara CRUSH, its signature customer event. The seventh annual conference will take place November 11–14, 2024, in Austin, Texas.

“Businesses of all sizes face a labyrinth of tax compliance challenges,” said Liz Armbruester, EVP, Customer and Compliance Operations at Avalara. “At CRUSH, we will deliver knowledge to help them better navigate the tax landscape, showcase automated solutions to streamline complexity, and provide opportunities for connection and collaboration.”

CRUSH will feature immersive experiences and content designed to help businesses thrive in a world that is constantly changing. Attendees will hear about the latest in automation and AI, learn how to get the most out of Avalara solutions, network with peers, and more.

Topics for keynotes, sessions, and activities include: