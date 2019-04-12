ProAdvisors > Andrew Abrams

Andrew Abrams

Advanced ProAdvisor
Sales tax bookkeeping

Out Of The Box Technology - 888-682-
8666 - CERTIFIED SINCE 1999!
3035 Sterling Circle, Suite E
Boulder, CO 80301

Website

Office 720-263-4474

Certified Expert in



QuickBooks
Online (Advanced)



QuickBooks 
Desktop (Advanced)



QuickBooks
Enterprise



QuickBooks
Point of Sale

About us

CERTIFIED SINCE 1999! - Out Of The Box Technology is an Intuit Premier Reseller, QuickBooks Advanced Certified ProAdvisor and Fishbowl Preferred VAR. We provide small and mid-market companies with the business management tools to run operations more efficiently. Our extensive experience in accounting, inventory management and information technology offers a full suite of custom and turnkey solutions that are flexible, scalable and meet the needs of any company &mdash; large or small. Our consulting team will assist in the procurement, installation, setup, configuration, training and support of your QuickBooks, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Point of Sale (POS) or other software package.

Services

  • Accounting
  • Book cleanup
  • Bookkeeping
  • Financial reporting
  • IT consulting
  • Payroll
  • QuickBooks consulting
  • QuickBooks Payroll
  • QuickBooks setup
  • QuickBooks training
Software expertise
  • 3rd party applications integrated with QuickBooks
  • QuickBooks Desktop Basic / Pro / Premier
  • QuickBooks Desktop for Mac
  • QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Manufacturing and Wholesale Edition
  • QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Professional Services Edition
  • QuickBooks Online Edition
  • QuickBooks Point of Sale
  • Intuit Payroll
  • QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise Solutions
  • QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Contractor Edition
  • QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Nonprofit Edition
  • QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Retail Edition
  • QuickBooks Payroll Products
  • TurboTax
Industries served
  • Automotive Sales / Repair
  • Construction / Contractors
  • Design / Architecture / Engineering
  • Hospitality
  • Lawn Care / Landscaping
  • Manufacturing
  • Non Profit
  • Real Estate / Developer
  • Retail
  • Telecommunications
  • Wholesale Distribution
  • Computer / Software
  • Consulting
  • Financial Services
  • Insurance / Brokerage
  • Legal
  • Medical / Dental / Health Services
  • Property Management
  • Restaurant / Bar
  • Salon / Beauty
  • Transportation
Years in business

18

Credentials
  • Accountant
  • Bookkeeper
  • Computer Consultant
  • Educator / Trainer
  • Value-Added Reseller
Languages

No information provided

Social sites

Get in touch with Andrew Abrams

Call

 

720-263-4474

Email

 

Customercare@otbtechnology.com