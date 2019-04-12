DAWN W. BROLIN, CPA, CFE
Advanced ProAdvisor
Sales tax bookkeeping
Powerful Accounting, LLC
188 Mullen Hill Road
Windham, CT 06280
Website
Office 860-359-9185
Fax 860-986-6309
Certified Expert in
QuickBooks
Online (Advanced)
QuickBooks
Desktop (Advanced)
QuickBooks
Enterprise
QuickBooks
Point of Sale
About us
Are you looking for a team member? My true passion is QuickBooks training, helping QuickBooks users feel comfortable with QuickBooks, not frustrated or intimidated. As a member of the Intuit Advisory Council and Intuit Speaker/Writer Network, I am able to focus on the advances that Intuit is making with QuickBooks first hand and pass that experience on to my clients. I provide one-on-one training as well as classroom lab training tailored for all user levels of QuickBooks.
Services
Software expertise
- 3rd party applications integrated with QuickBooks
- QuickBooks Desktop Basic / Pro / Premier
- QuickBooks Desktop for Mac
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Manufacturing and Wholesale Edition
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Professional Services Edition
- QuickBooks Online Edition
- QuickBooks Point of Sale
- Intuit Payroll
- QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise Solutions
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Contractor Edition
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Nonprofit Edition
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Retail Edition
- QuickBooks Payroll Products
Industries served
- Agriculture / Farming
- Computer / Software
- Consulting
- Financial Services
- Hospitality
- Lawn Care / Landscaping
- Manufacturing
- Non Profit
- Real Estate / Developer
- Retail
- Telecommunications
- Wholesale Distribution
- Automotive Sales / Repair
- Construction / Contractors
- Design / Architecture / Engineering
- Government Agency
- Insurance / Brokerage
- Legal
- Medical / Dental / Health Services
- Property Management
- Restaurant / Bar
- Salon / Beauty
- Transportation
Years in business
Credentials
- Accountant
- CPA (Certified Public Accountant)
- Educator / Trainer
- Tax Preparer
- Value-Added Reseller