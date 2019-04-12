Are you looking for a team member? My true passion is QuickBooks training, helping QuickBooks users feel comfortable with QuickBooks, not frustrated or intimidated. As a member of the Intuit Advisory Council and Intuit Speaker/Writer Network, I am able to focus on the advances that Intuit is making with QuickBooks first hand and pass that experience on to my clients. I provide one-on-one training as well as classroom lab training tailored for all user levels of QuickBooks.