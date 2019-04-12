ProAdvisors > DAWN W. BROLIN

DAWN W. BROLIN, CPA, CFE

Advanced ProAdvisor
Sales tax bookkeeping

Powerful Accounting, LLC
188 Mullen Hill Road
Windham, CT 06280

Website

Office 860-359-9185
Fax 860-986-6309

Certified Expert in



QuickBooks
Online (Advanced)



QuickBooks 
Desktop (Advanced)



QuickBooks
Enterprise



QuickBooks
Point of Sale

About us

Are you looking for a team member? My true passion is QuickBooks training, helping QuickBooks users feel comfortable with QuickBooks, not frustrated or intimidated. As a member of the Intuit Advisory Council and Intuit Speaker/Writer Network, I am able to focus on the advances that Intuit is making with QuickBooks first hand and pass that experience on to my clients. I provide one-on-one training as well as classroom lab training tailored for all user levels of QuickBooks.

Services

No information provided

Software expertise
  • 3rd party applications integrated with QuickBooks
  • QuickBooks Desktop Basic / Pro / Premier
  • QuickBooks Desktop for Mac
  • QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Manufacturing and Wholesale Edition
  • QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Professional Services Edition
  • QuickBooks Online Edition
  • QuickBooks Point of Sale
  • Intuit Payroll
  • QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise Solutions
  • QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Contractor Edition
  • QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Nonprofit Edition
  • QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Retail Edition
  • QuickBooks Payroll Products
Industries served
  • Agriculture / Farming
  • Computer / Software
  • Consulting
  • Financial Services
  • Hospitality
  • Lawn Care / Landscaping
  • Manufacturing
  • Non Profit
  • Real Estate / Developer
  • Retail
  • Telecommunications
  • Wholesale Distribution
  • Automotive Sales / Repair
  • Construction / Contractors
  • Design / Architecture / Engineering
  • Government Agency
  • Insurance / Brokerage
  • Legal
  • Medical / Dental / Health Services
  • Property Management
  • Restaurant / Bar
  • Salon / Beauty
  • Transportation
Years in business

No information provided

Credentials
  • Accountant
  • CPA (Certified Public Accountant)
  • Educator / Trainer
  • Tax Preparer
  • Value-Added Reseller
Languages

English

Social sites

Get in touch with DAWN W. BROLIN

Call

 

860-359-9185

Email

 

 dawn@powerfulaccounting.com