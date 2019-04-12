At ebs Associates we strive to empower business success.

We’re a professional, detail-oriented company that prides itself on maintaining long-term client relationships. We utilize the latest in online and cloud technologies to service clients throughout the United States, so whether your business is located near one of our corporate offices or hours away we have a solution that will fit your needs and your budget.

Where other bookkeeping firms might just come in, print checks, and only focus on the day-to-day, our Advanced Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisors will evaluate your current bookkeeping procedures, setup the most efficient processes possible, and help you customize QuickBooks to give you exactly what you need.

For our clients where a complete overhaul to process isn’t essential, but an expert that specializes in a specific area is, ebs Associates has experts to in an array of different areas: Data review and cleanup, Tax preparation Time Tracking, Job Costing and Reporting, A/R and A/P, Inventory Management and Sales Tax, and many more!

Not only are we an Intuit Premier Reseller with Advanced Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisors but our staff is also certified in a number of 3rd party integrations that allow us to use this expert knowledge to find solutions that will increase productivity, save money, and increase revenue.

In addition to our bookkeeping services we have a team of Intuit certified experts that can help manage, migrate, and repair any type of QuickBooks data file.

Call, email, or message us today, and let ebs Associates empower your business success!