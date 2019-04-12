LISA PIERPONT
Advanced ProAdvisor
Sales tax bookkeeping
BottomLine Consulting, Inc.
6851 S. Holly Cir., Suite 160
Centennial, CO 80112
Website
Office 303-997-1312
Mobile 303-997-1312
Fax 303-957-5777
Certified Expert in
QuickBooks Online (Advanced)
QuickBooks
Desktop (Advanced)
QuickBooks
Enterprise
QuickBooks
Point of Sale
About us
Since 2006, I have been helping businesses get the most out of QuickBooks! As a former CFO for a small business, I know how to make QuickBooks work specifically for your business. Voted a Top 100 ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant each year since the award's inception in 2014!
Let me help you gain control of your accounting system and design it to give you information you can use to improve your Bottom Line!
Our team consists of Advanced Certified QuickBooks experts, previous business owners and highly trained bookkeepers. Through workflow analysis and process improvements, we can custom-build QuickBooks specifically for your company.
Don't spend time on your books and get nothing in return! Customized management reports help you track and grow your business.
From installation/setup to troubleshooting and periodic reviews, we can give your business the benefits of our full-time experience on your part-time needs basis.
Services
- Accounting
- Book cleanup
- Bookkeeping
- Consulting
- Cost accounting
- Financial reporting
- In-house CFO
- Inventory services
- QuickBooks consulting
- QuickBooks Payroll
- QuickBooks setup
- QuickBooks training
- Startup consulting
Software expertise
- 3rd party applications integrated with QuickBooks
- QuickBooks Desktop Basic / Pro / Premier
- QuickBooks Desktop for Mac
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Manufacturing and Wholesale Edition
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Professional Services Edition
- QuickBooks Online Edition
- QuickBooks Point of Sale
- Intuit Payroll
- QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise Solutions
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Contractor Edition
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Nonprofit Edition
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Retail Edition
- QuickBooks Payroll Products
Industries served
- Automotive Sales / Repair
- Construction / Contractors
- Design / Architecture / Engineering
- Hospitality
- Legal
- Medical / Dental / Health Services
- Property Management
- Retail
- Telecommunications
- Wholesale Distribution
- Computer / Software
- Consulting
- Financial Services
- Lawn Care / Landscaping
- Manufacturing
- Non Profit
- Real Estate / Developer
- Salon / Beauty
- Transportation
Years in business
13
Credentials
- Accountant
- Bookkeeper
- Educator / Trainer
- Value-Added Reseller