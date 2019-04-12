MARILYN SUDBECK
Advanced ProAdvisor
Sales tax bookkeeping
NIMBUS CONSULTING INC
13611 E 104th Ave #35
Commerce City, CO 80022
Website
Office 303-949-2865
Certified Expert in
QuickBooks
Point of Sale
QuickBooks
Desktop (Advanced)
QuickBooks
Enterprise
About us
Focused on QB Enterprise as well as other QB versions. As a trainer (only trainer in Colorado as designated by Intuit), my goal is to train you to use QB properly to get the best information to make good management decisions. Co-author of the training materials used by Intuit to train internal staff as well as POS ProAdvisors. My job is done when you don't need me anymore. Working with QB since 1995 so I have lots of experience. Even though I'm a CPA, I don't do taxes, audits or bookkeeping. I frequently work with CPAs and their clients without being in competition with them.
Services
- Book cleanup
- Bookkeeping
- Payroll
- QuickBooks consulting
- QuickBooks Payroll
- QuickBooks setup
- QuickBooks training
Software expertise
- 3rd party applications integrated with QuickBooks
- QuickBooks Desktop Basic / Pro / Premier
- QuickBooks Desktop for Mac
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Manufacturing and Wholesale Edition
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Professional Services Edition
- QuickBooks Payroll Products
- Intuit Payroll
- QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise Solutions
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Contractor Edition
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Nonprofit Edition
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Retail Edition
- QuickBooks Point of Sale
Industries served
- Agriculture / Farming
- Computer / Software
- Consulting
- Financial Services
- Hospitality
- Lawn Care / Landscaping
- Manufacturing
- Non Profit
- Real Estate / Developer
- Retail
- Telecommunications
- Wholesale Distribution
- Automotive Sales / Repair
- Construction / Contractors
- Design / Architecture / Engineering
- Government Agency
- Insurance / Brokerage
- Legal
- Medical / Dental / Health Services
- Property Management
- Restaurant / Bar
- Salon / Beauty
- Transportation
Years in business
17
Credentials
- Accountant
- Computer Consultant
- CPA (Certified Public Accountant)
- Educator / Trainer
- Value-Added Reseller
Languages
English
Social sites
No information provided