Marjorie Adams
Advanced ProAdvisor
Sales tax bookkeeping
Fourlane
7000 N Mopac Expwy 2nd Floor
Austin, TX 78731
Website
Office 800-931-2120
Fax 512-879-9089
Certified Expert in
QuickBooks
Online (Advanced)
QuickBooks
Desktop (Advanced)
QuickBooks
Enterprise
QuickBooks
Point of Sale
About us
With QuickBooks Enterprise (and especially inventory) at our core, we assist all QuickBooks users in set-up and training, custom applications, installation, conversion, file clean-up and organization, third-party evaluations and implementations, data transfer, hosting data files, support, troubleshooting file problems, and much more.
Intuit's (QuickBooks) number one Premier Reseller since 2010.
Our services include outsourced CFO/Controller services, bookkeeping, management consulting, programming, integration and more. Our experts are here to provide the professional business management solution and technology consulting services your growing business needs.
Having performed thousands of client engagements across several industries, we have the knowledge and experience you can rely on in a business partner. Get help with finding, implementing and optimizing the right solution for your business
Services
- 1099 filing
- Book cleanup
- Bookkeeping
- Business budgeting and forecasting
- Consulting
- Financial services
- In-house CFO
- Inventory services
- IT consulting
- Payroll
- QuickBooks consulting
- QuickBooks Payroll
- QuickBooks setup
- QuickBooks training
- Startup consulting
Software expertise
- 3rd party applications integrated with QuickBooks
- QuickBooks Desktop Basic / Pro / Premier
- QuickBooks Desktop for Mac
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Manufacturing and Wholesale Edition
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Professional Services Edition
- QuickBooks Online Edition
- QuickBooks Point of Sale
- Intuit Payroll
- QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise Solutions
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Contractor Edition
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Nonprofit Edition
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Retail Edition
- QuickBooks Payroll Products
Industries served
- Agriculture / Farming
- Computer / Software
- Consulting
- Financial Services
- Hospitality
- Lawn Care / Landscaping
- Manufacturing
- Non Profit
- Real Estate / Developer
- Retail
- Telecommunications
- Wholesale Distribution
- Automotive Sales / Repair
- Construction / Contractors
- Design / Architecture / Engineering
- Government Agency
- Insurance / Brokerage
- Legal
- Medical / Dental / Health Services
- Property Management
- Restaurant / Bar
- Salon / Beauty
- Transportation
Years in business
11
Credentials
- Bookkeeper
- Educator / Trainer
- Value-Added Reseller