Raeann Salter
Advanced ProAdvisor
Sales tax bookkeeping
4888 Reflections Dr.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
Office 231-670-4156
Mobile 231-670-4156
Fax 877-757-8223
Certified Expert in
QuickBooks Desktop (Advanced)
QuickBooks Enterprise
QuickBooks POS
About us
We sell, train, and support: QuickBooks Enterprise Solutions QuickBooks POS (Point of Sale) QuickBooks Pro/Premier Intuit Field Service Management Intuit Merchant Services Intuit Payroll Raeann specialtizes in helping business owners grow their company through coaching, training and technology. Her mission is to provide solutions so companies can make knowledgeable business decisions that will increase their profits by at least 30%. Industry specialties include assisting retail stores, manufacturers and franchises with setup so that they are able to streamline their financial data. Her team has a knack for producing great retail and warehouse software solutions to meet any client situation. She and her team are skilled at troubleshooting client issues and finding ways to save owners time and money.
Services
- Book cleanup
- Bookkeeping
- Payroll
- QuickBooks consulting
- QuickBooks Payroll
- QuickBooks setup
Software expertise
- 3rd party applications integrated with QuickBooks
- Intuit Payroll
- QuickBooks Desktop Basic / Pro / Premier
- QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise Solutions
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Contractor Edition
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Manufacturing and Wholesale Edition
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Nonprofit Edition
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Professional Services Edition
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Retail Edition
- QuickBooks Online Edition
- QuickBooks Payroll Products
- QuickBooks Point of Sale
Industries served
- Construction / Contractors
- Consulting
- Insurance / Brokerage
- Lawn Care / Landscaping
- Manufacturing
- Medical / Dental / Health Services
- Non Profit
- Property Management
- Real Estate / Developer
- Restaurant / Bar
- Retail
- Salon / Beauty
Years in business
17
Credentials
- Accountant
- Bookkeeper
- Value-Added Reseller
Languages
No information provided
Social sites
No information provided