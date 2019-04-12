I pride myself on my ability to have "next level" thinking about QuickBooks. I want you to save time, money, and to get back to the business of your business.

I am an Intuit Advisory Board member, an Advanced Certified ProAdvisor, one of the charter Intuit QuickBooks Solution Providers and a charter Quick Base Solution Provider.



I have been a speaker and instructor for venues such as Scaling New Heights, the Intuit Solution Provider Conference, CNN Radio, Radio Free QuickBooks, and I was the Key Note Speaker at the Houston CPA Society. VARC Solutions hosted the QuickBooks User Conference attended by more than 150 attendees.



I am an avid and passionate developer of Quick Base applications such as VARCBase, NAN Practice Manager, and applications for companies small and large including the Fortune 100. NAN Practice Manager is offered exclusively to ProAdvisors, Intuit Solution Providers, CPAs, and bookkeepers through the National Advisor Network.

