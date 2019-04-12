Robin Hall
Advanced ProAdvisor
Sales tax bookkeeping
VARC SOLUTIONS
906 Anna Ln.
Friendswood, TX 77546
Website
Office 281-412-6914
Fax 281-652-5994
Certified Expert in
QuickBooks
Online (Advanced)
QuickBooks
Desktop (Advanced)
QuickBooks
Enterprise
About us
I pride myself on my ability to have "next level" thinking about QuickBooks. I want you to save time, money, and to get back to the business of your business.
I am an Intuit Advisory Board member, an Advanced Certified ProAdvisor, one of the charter Intuit QuickBooks Solution Providers and a charter Quick Base Solution Provider.
I have been a speaker and instructor for venues such as Scaling New Heights, the Intuit Solution Provider Conference, CNN Radio, Radio Free QuickBooks, and I was the Key Note Speaker at the Houston CPA Society. VARC Solutions hosted the QuickBooks User Conference attended by more than 150 attendees.
I am an avid and passionate developer of Quick Base applications such as VARCBase, NAN Practice Manager, and applications for companies small and large including the Fortune 100. NAN Practice Manager is offered exclusively to ProAdvisors, Intuit Solution Providers, CPAs, and bookkeepers through the National Advisor Network.
Services
- Accounting
- Book cleanup
- Bookkeeping
- Financial planning
- Financial reporting
- IT consulting
- Payroll
- QuickBooks consulting
- QuickBooks Payroll
- QuickBooks setup
- QuickBooks training
Software expertise
- 3rd party applications integrated with QuickBooks
- QuickBooks Desktop Basic / Pro / Premier
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Contractor Edition
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Nonprofit Edition
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Retail Edition
- QuickBooks Payroll Products
- Intuit Payroll
- QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise Solutions
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Manufacturing and Wholesale Edition
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Professional Services Edition
- QuickBooks Online Edition
- QuickBooks Point of Sale
Industries served
- Agriculture / Farming
- Computer / Software
- Consulting
- Financial Services
- Hospitality
- Lawn Care / Landscaping
- Manufacturing
- Non Profit
- Real Estate / Developer
- Retail
- Telecommunications
- Wholesale Distribution
- Automotive Sales / Repair
- Construction / Contractors
- Design / Architecture / Engineering
- Government Agency
- Insurance / Brokerage
- Legal
- Medical / Dental / Health Services
- Property Management
- Restaurant / Bar
- Salon / Beauty
- Transportation
Years in business
20
Credentials
- Bookkeeper
- CB (Certified Bookkeeper)
- Computer Consultant
- Educator / Trainer
- Value-Added Reseller