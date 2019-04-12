Steve Green
Advanced ProAdvisor
Sales tax bookkeeping
SDG Business Solutions - Consultant and VAR
973 Big Sur Court
El Dorado Hills, CA 95762
Website
Office 916-760-1688
Mobile 916-835-7928
Certified Expert in
QuickBooks
Online (Advanced)
QuickBooks
Desktop (Advanced)
QuickBooks
Enterprise
QuickBooks
Point of Sale
About us
We have earned all QB Certifications since the program began - If you need help, give us a call . And, For POINT OF SALE and ENTERPRISE clients, we should be your first call or email for product pricing, training, consulting or support.
Services
- Accounting
- Book cleanup
- Bookkeeping
- Financial planning
- Financial reporting
- IT consulting
- Payroll
- QuickBooks consulting
- QuickBooks Payroll
- QuickBooks setup
- QuickBooks training
Software expertise
- 3rd party applications integrated with QuickBooks
- QuickBooks Desktop Basic / Pro / Premier
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Contractor Edition
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Nonprofit Edition
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Retail Edition
- QuickBooks Point of Sale
- Intuit Payroll
- QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise Solutions
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Manufacturing and Wholesale Edition
- QuickBooks Desktop Premier: Professional Services Edition
- QuickBooks Payroll Products
Industries served
- Agriculture / Farming
- Construction / Contractors
- Design / Architecture / Engineering
- Lawn Care / Landscaping
- Manufacturing
- Non Profit
- Real Estate / Developer
- Salon / Beauty
- Wholesale Distribution
- Computer / Software
- Consulting
- Financial Services
- Legal
- Medical / Dental / Health Services
- Property Management
- Retail
- Telecommunications
Years in business
22
Credentials
- Bookkeeper
- Computer Consultant
- Educator / Trainer
- Value-Added Reseller
Languages
Social sites
