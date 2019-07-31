2020 sales tax changes webinar video
The most important sales tax changes you need to know about in 2020
Dramatic sales tax rules changes took place in 2019: 43 states adopted economic nexus laws, requiring out-of-state sellers to collect sales tax, and 36 of those states also enforced marketplace facilitator laws. Businesses of all sizes have had to scramble to keep up with changing tax liabilities, and it’s not expected to slow down.
Now that 2020 is upon us, now’s the time to prepare for even more sales tax changes to go into effect. Watch our sales tax changes webinar to arm yourself with knowledge on the biggest sales tax changes that went into effect in 2019 and what changes you can expect in 2020.
Scott Peterson, our VP of U.S. Tax Policy sheds light on:
- The current state of sales and use tax in the U.S.
- Which states have enacted economic nexus, and what’s expected to change in 2020
- New requirements for marketplace sellers (Amazon, Etsy, etc.)
- A look at cross-border ecommerce and what international sellers must know about sales tax
- Answers to your own questions
For anyone that deals with sales and use tax, this is the most important webinar you'll attend this year. Watch the on-demand webinar now!