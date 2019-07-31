Videos

2020 sales tax changes webinar video

What you need to know about new tax rules in the new year
To view video, please enable cookies

The most important sales tax changes you need to know about in 2020

Dramatic sales tax rules changes took place in 2019: 43 states adopted economic nexus laws, requiring out-of-state sellers to collect sales tax, and 36 of those states also enforced marketplace facilitator laws. Businesses of all sizes have had to scramble to keep up with changing tax liabilities, and it’s not expected to slow down. 

Now that 2020 is upon us, now’s the time to prepare for even more sales tax changes to go into effect. Watch our sales tax changes webinar to arm yourself with knowledge on the biggest sales tax changes that went into effect in 2019 and what changes you can expect in 2020. 

Scott Peterson, our VP of U.S. Tax Policy sheds light on:

  • The current state of sales and use tax in the U.S. 
  • Which states have enacted economic nexus, and what’s expected to change in 2020 
  • New requirements for marketplace sellers (Amazon, Etsy, etc.)
  • A look at cross-border ecommerce and what international sellers must know about sales tax
  • Answers to your own questions

For anyone that deals with sales and use tax, this is the most important webinar you'll attend this year. Watch the on-demand webinar now!

To view video, please enable cookies
Related links
Sales tax laws by state
See the guide
Interactive sales tax nexus assessment
Find your nexus
Speak with a tax automation specialist
Schedule a call
Connect with Avalara
Curious how we help with your specific tax challenges? Just ask.
(877) 780-4848
Get direct help with your most pressing questions about tax software.
Chat