So far in 2022 we’ve been dealing with the effects of supply chain issues on tax obligations, taxation in the metaverse, along with a slew of other tax changes and trends. Staying on top of these fluctuations and their impact on your own business can be a lot to handle, so we’re bringing together a panel of experts to help you make sense of it all.



Industry experts from Sales Tax Institute and Avalara break down the changes that have already taken place in 2022 and discuss upcoming trends. Check out the related resources below to access the Avalara Tax Changes 2022: Midyear Update report.

Our panel will cover: