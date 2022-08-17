ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

2024 tax changes: Midyear update

To view video, please enable cookies

Video: 2024 tax changes: Midyear update

Download Slides Icon
Presentation Slides

Download presentation slides

Stay a step ahead of tax updates and emerging trends

As consumer buying habits evolve, so must tax policy. View our webinar to learn about the latest tax changes and legislative trends impacting your business, including updated tax rates and adjustments in the sales tax base.

Our panel of tax experts discuss:

  • How some states are trying to expand their sales tax base by taxing software, digital goods, and services
  • New tax exemptions and sales tax holidays
  • Current trends in economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws
  • Recent developments in global compliance and e-invoicing mandates

Don’t miss your chance to prepare for upcoming tax changes.

Meet the speakers

Scott Peterson

Vice President of Government Relations, Avalara

Scott spent 10 years as director of the South Dakota Sales Tax Division and 12 years providing research and legal writing for the South Dakota Legislature. He was also the first executive director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board.

Michael Dillon, Esq.

Founder, Dillon Tax Consulting

Mike is an attorney and founder of Dillon Tax Consulting, which specializes in multistate sales and use tax advocacy and consulting for multistate and multinational businesses. Mike has more than 25 years of experience in helping companies identify multistate nexus, negotiate settlements of historical exposure, and automate sales tax compliance processes.

Download Slides Icon
Presentation Slides

Download presentation slides

Related resources

REPORT
Avalara Tax Changes 2024

Learn more about the changes and trends affecting tax compliance in this comprehensive report.
EBOOK
Know your nexus

Getting U.S. sales tax compliance right is tough … but incredibly important. This ebook can help you determine where and when you need to collect and remit sales tax. 
TOOL
Sales tax risk assessment

Nexus is a connection with a state requiring your business to pay sales tax that’s triggered when you meet a tax threshold. Discover where your sales may require you to register for sales tax.

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist