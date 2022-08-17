Stay a step ahead of tax updates and emerging trends

As consumer buying habits evolve, so must tax policy. View our webinar to learn about the latest tax changes and legislative trends impacting your business, including updated tax rates and adjustments in the sales tax base.

Our panel of tax experts discuss:

How some states are trying to expand their sales tax base by taxing software, digital goods, and services

New tax exemptions and sales tax holidays

Current trends in economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws

Recent developments in global compliance and e-invoicing mandates

Don’t miss your chance to prepare for upcoming tax changes.

Meet the speakers

Scott Peterson

Vice President of Government Relations, Avalara



Scott spent 10 years as director of the South Dakota Sales Tax Division and 12 years providing research and legal writing for the South Dakota Legislature. He was also the first executive director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board.



Michael Dillon, Esq.

Founder, Dillon Tax Consulting

