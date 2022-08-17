2024 tax changes: Midyear update
Video: 2024 tax changes: Midyear update
As consumer buying habits evolve, so must tax policy. View our webinar to learn about the latest tax changes and legislative trends impacting your business, including updated tax rates and adjustments in the sales tax base.
Our panel of tax experts discuss:
- How some states are trying to expand their sales tax base by taxing software, digital goods, and services
- New tax exemptions and sales tax holidays
- Current trends in economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws
- Recent developments in global compliance and e-invoicing mandates
Don’t miss your chance to prepare for upcoming tax changes.
Meet the speakers
Scott Peterson
Vice President of Government Relations, Avalara
Scott spent 10 years as director of the South Dakota Sales Tax Division and 12 years providing research and legal writing for the South Dakota Legislature. He was also the first executive director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board.
Michael Dillon, Esq.
Founder, Dillon Tax Consulting
Mike is an attorney and founder of Dillon Tax Consulting, which specializes in multistate sales and use tax advocacy and consulting for multistate and multinational businesses. Mike has more than 25 years of experience in helping companies identify multistate nexus, negotiate settlements of historical exposure, and automate sales tax compliance processes.