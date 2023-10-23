Alcohol marketplaces and delivery apps: Current regulatory issues

Jeff Carroll



General Manager, Avalara for Beverage Alcohol

Jeff Carroll is the general manager of Avalara for Beverage Alcohol. He’s responsible for leading the overall strategy and growth for the business unit, ensuring continued client compliance and satisfaction, as well as guiding a large, cross-functional team. Jeff’s experience includes more than 14 years of senior leadership in beverage alcohol and sales tax compliance SaaS solutions. He’s designed and brought to market well-known products and tools for both industry members and state agencies. Jeff joined Compli in 2017 and was subsequently promoted to chief product officer, responsible for product development, sales and marketing, business development, and content prior to the Avalara acquisition in 2019. He also regularly shares his expertise by speaking at industry events and publishing content on regulatory compliance and tax issues.