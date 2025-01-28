Evolution of e-invoicing: Updates in the U.K., U.S., and beyond
Learn about e-invoicing updates and how to prepare your business
E-invoicing is here
Governments are focusing on e-invoicing mandates and reporting requirements, and it can be tough to keep up with new regulations. Hear from experts at Avalara on how e-invoicing will affect your business and how you can prepare.
Director, Global Solutions — Tax Technology, Avalara
Kate has extensive experience in tax technology and client services. Previously, she held positions at Cordiance, Ryan, Taxaccord, Sabrix, Xerox, and Tektronix.
Alex Baulf
VP, E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, Avalara
Alex leads e-invoicing at Avalara and specializes in analyzing changing global indirect compliance requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management. Alex is also a member of the European Commission’s eInvoicing Technical Advisory Group and the board of the Digital Business Networks Alliance in the U.S.
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