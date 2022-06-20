WEBINAR – ON DEMAND

How to conquer sales tax automation with solutions from Avalara

Video: Learn about the solutions from Avalara that can help simplify tax compliance.

An inside look at using automation to save time and money

If your team is losing valuable time to manual processes, you might be ready for automation. Learn how solutions from Avalara can help simplify everything from your sales and use tax obligations to exemption certificate management. Plus, see these solutions in action during a demo.

Learn how Avalara can help your business simplify the following tasks and more:

  • Sales and use tax calculation
  • Sales tax returns and reporting
  • Exemption certificate management
  • Sales tax research

About the speaker

Jon Litwa

Director, Sales at Avalara

Jon joined Avalara in 2015. He currently manages four of our net new business sales teams. His teams help businesses understand the value of sales tax automation software and deploy solutions that manage end-to-end tax compliance.

