ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

Managing tax-exempt sales 101

To view video, please enable cookies

Video: What sellers need to know about exemption compliance and managing certificates.

Download Slides Icon
Presentation Slides

Download presentation slides

Your guide to exemption certificates

Tax-exempt sales don’t give businesses a get-out-of-compliance-free card. In this webinar, we explain the basics of exemption certificates and share tips to help you streamline collection and management to improve customer experience and reduce audit risk. 

If your business has tax-free sales, don’t miss this webinar

In just 60 minutes, you’ll learn:

  • Why exemption certificates are a necessary part of any tax-exempt transaction
  • The anatomy of an exemption certificate and what’s needed to maintain, validate, and store one
  • Common exemption certificate mistakes and how to correct them
  • Tactics to help you fulfill your overall tax obligations as an exempt seller
Download Slides Icon
Presentation Slides

Download presentation slides

Related resources

EBOOK
Know your nexus

Read our updated ebook to help you determine where and when to collect and remit sales tax.
BLOG
State guide to exemption certificates

Learn about state-by-state requirements for exemption certificates.
REPORT
Avalara Tax Changes 2024

Dig into over 160 info-packed pages detailing upcoming changes, challenges, and solutions.

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist