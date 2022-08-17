ON-DEMAND WEBINAR
Managing tax-exempt sales 101
Video: What sellers need to know about exemption compliance and managing certificates.
Your guide to exemption certificates
Tax-exempt sales don’t give businesses a get-out-of-compliance-free card. In this webinar, we explain the basics of exemption certificates and share tips to help you streamline collection and management to improve customer experience and reduce audit risk.
If your business has tax-free sales, don’t miss this webinar
In just 60 minutes, you’ll learn:
- Why exemption certificates are a necessary part of any tax-exempt transaction
- The anatomy of an exemption certificate and what’s needed to maintain, validate, and store one
- Common exemption certificate mistakes and how to correct them
- Tactics to help you fulfill your overall tax obligations as an exempt seller