WEBINAR

Product updates for partners: Q2 2024

Sign me up

date

June 13, 2024

time

8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET

duration

60 minutes, including live Q&A

Stay up to date on Avalara products and partner integration enhancements

Join us for our new product updates webinar focused on keeping our partner network informed about product launches and enhancements.

We’ll showcase: 
 

Shopify: Avalara is proud to be one of the first partners available on Shopify Tax Platform. Learn what Shopify merchants can expect from our new integration, sold directly by Avalara.

Salesforce: We are continuously optimizing our robust portfolio of Salesforce integrations. Get a preview of the upcoming features we’re adding to our Salesforce connectors, like Exemption Certificate Management and the general availability of our headless variation of our Salesforce B2C Commerce connector.

Avalara Managed Returns for Accountants: The nexus heat map is here. Get a live walk-through on how the Economic Nexus Report will easily allow firms to identify which clients have met or are approaching nexus state thresholds as well as help keep their clients compliant in every state.

About the speakers

Prashant Rana

Prashant Rana

Sr. Product Manager, Emerging eCommerce Integrations

Adrian Corral

Adrian Corral

Product Manager, Salesforce Ecosystem

Melissa Mullett

Melissa Mullett

Sr. Product Marketing Manager, Accountants’ Solutions

Sign me up

Related resources

EBOOK
Know your nexus

This free ebook helps you gain an understanding of ever-changing, complex nexus sales tax.
TOOL
Sales tax risk assessment

Nexus is a connection with a state requiring you to pay sales tax that’s triggered when you meet a tax threshold. Discover where your sales may require you to register for sales tax with our resource.
GUIDE
State-by-state guide to economic nexus

Out-of-state sales can trigger tax obligations known as economic nexus. Use this guide to identify where and what triggers economic nexus for sales tax.