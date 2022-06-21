Join us for our new product updates webinar focused on keeping our partner network informed about product launches and enhancements.

We’ll showcase:



Shopify: Avalara is proud to be one of the first partners available on Shopify Tax Platform. Learn what Shopify merchants can expect from our new integration, sold directly by Avalara.

Salesforce: We are continuously optimizing our robust portfolio of Salesforce integrations. Get a preview of the upcoming features we’re adding to our Salesforce connectors, like Exemption Certificate Management and the general availability of our headless variation of our Salesforce B2C Commerce connector.

Avalara Managed Returns for Accountants: The nexus heat map is here. Get a live walk-through on how the Economic Nexus Report will easily allow firms to identify which clients have met or are approaching nexus state thresholds as well as help keep their clients compliant in every state.