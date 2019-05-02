Sales tax changes update: Beverage alcohol

Direct-to-consumer shipping in the beverage alcohol industry continues to be a hot topic. Alcohol ecommerce sales have increased to the point where the industry is seeing unprecedented numbers, potentially setting records by the end of the year. It’s more important than ever to stay on top of the latest developments in compliance and regulatory requirements for the beverage alcohol industry.

As alcohol consumer habits change, so do regulations surrounding the process of getting products distributed. In this webinar, we provide midyear updates on new alcohol on new alcohol regulations, developments and compliance tips for working with alcohol marketplaces, clarity on the flurry of new laws, and regulations for fulfillment houses.

Watch industry experts Jeff Carroll, general manager, Avalara for Beverage Alcohol, and Shannon Fahey, tax research analyst, Avalara for Beverage Alcohol, as they discuss key midyear changes affecting the beverage alcohol industry, including: