Sales tax changes update: Beverage alcohol

WHEN
On-demand
DURATION
60 minutes
COST
Nothing
Key midyear updates for alcohol sellers
Direct-to-consumer shipping in the beverage alcohol industry continues to be a hot topic. Alcohol ecommerce sales have increased to the point where the industry is seeing unprecedented numbers, potentially setting records by the end of the year. It’s more important than ever to stay on top of the latest developments in compliance and regulatory requirements for the beverage alcohol industry.
As alcohol consumer habits change, so do regulations surrounding the process of getting products distributed. In this webinar, we provide midyear updates on new alcohol on new alcohol regulations, developments and compliance tips for working with alcohol marketplaces, clarity on the flurry of new laws, and regulations for fulfillment houses.
Watch industry experts Jeff Carroll, general manager, Avalara for Beverage Alcohol, and Shannon Fahey, tax research analyst, Avalara for Beverage Alcohol, as they discuss key midyear changes affecting the beverage alcohol industry, including:
- Clarity on recent beverage alcohol legislative updates
- Proliferation of alcohol marketplaces
- Information about new regulations for fulfillment houses
- Answers to your important questions
About the presenters:
Jeff Carroll
General Manager, Avalara for Beverage Alcohol
Jeff Carroll is general manager, Avalara for Beverage Alcohol. He’s responsible for leading the overall strategy and growth for the business unit, ensuring continued client compliance and satisfaction, as well as guiding a large, cross-functional team. Jeff’s experience includes more than 14 years of senior leadership in beverage alcohol and sales tax compliance SaaS solutions. He’s designed and brought to market well-known products and tools for both industry members and state agencies. Jeff joined Compli in the fall of 2017 and was subsequently promoted to chief product officer, responsible for product development, sales and marketing, business development, and content prior to the Avalara acquisition in 2019. He also regularly shares his expertise by speaking at industry events and publishing content on regulatory compliance and tax issues.
Shannon Fahey
Tax Research Analyst, Avalara for Beverage Alcohol
Prior to serving in her current role as a tax research specialist, Shannon worked as a reporting specialist in the Returns department of Compli, gaining knowledge and experience about the unique tax policies of each state. In her current position with Avalara, Shannon has the opportunity to follow and report on tax policies and legislative changes that affect wineries, breweries, and distilleries in the United States.