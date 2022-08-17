WEBINAR

Overcoming tax challenges in tobacco and vape: Revamp your excise tax management processes

To view video, please enable cookies

Video: Industry experts outline the tax challenges that providers face

Take this opportunity to learn about the challenges that best-in-class businesses face

We discuss:

  • Efficiently navigating tax compliance challenges
  • Improving business outcomes
  • Gaining a better understanding of the tax calculation hurdles and obstacles that come with taxing tobacco, cigars, and vape
  • Leveraging best-in-class strategies

About the speakers

Bubba Lange

Senior Director, Product Solution Engineers at Avalara

Sarah Clayton

Senior Research Analyst at Aberdeen Strategy & Research