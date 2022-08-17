WEBINAR
Overcoming tax challenges in tobacco and vape: Revamp your excise tax management processes
Video: Industry experts outline the tax challenges that providers face
We discuss:
- Efficiently navigating tax compliance challenges
- Improving business outcomes
- Gaining a better understanding of the tax calculation hurdles and obstacles that come with taxing tobacco, cigars, and vape
- Leveraging best-in-class strategies
About the speakers
Bubba Lange
Senior Director, Product Solution Engineers at Avalara
Sarah Clayton
Senior Research Analyst at Aberdeen Strategy & Research