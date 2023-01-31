WEBINAR

The 2023 tax changes to follow

January 31, 2023

9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET

90 minutes, including live Q&A

Your first look at the most significant tax changes for 2023

From supply chain snags and inflation, to a lingering economic downturn, 2022 has been a memorable year for businesses. Join our 2023 tax changes webinar to hear a discussion about influential tax legislation from last year and anticipated tax changes to come. 

During this 90-minute session, we will cover:

  • Ongoing supply chain challenges and the possible effect on your tax obligations 
  • Digitization of global tax compliance 
  • The impact of inflation 

Bring your questions for the Q&A session at the end of the presentation.

Webinar attendees are also eligible to earn 1.5 hours of CPE credit.

