The 2023 tax trends and changes that retail customers should know
Thursday, March 23, 2023
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Calling all retail customers – here are the tax changes for 2023 you need to know
Inflation, taxability changes, and marketplace evolution are just a few challenges facing retail businesses right now. This webinar will be a deep dive into trends and changes that retail customers need to be aware of in 2023.
In this webinar we’ll discuss:
- Managing the unavoidable impact of inflation
- Dealing with taxability changes
- Understanding the evolution of marketplaces and storefronts
Webinar attendees are eligible to receive 1 CPE credit.
About the speaker
Jeffrey Lutters
Senior Manager, Product Solution Engineering at Avalara
Jeffrey leads a team of product solution engineers in direct support of 30,000+ Avalara customers. His team acts as technical and tax subject matter experts as their customers look to deploy new technologies, move into new markets, sell around the world, or restructure how they look at tax compliance. Jeffrey focuses on global compliance, retail and ecommerce intricacies, new technology deployments, document management, and business processes for large multinational customers.
