The impact of e-invoicing on businesses and tax compliance

Register now
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Globally, governments and tax authorities are introducing e-invoicing and live reporting mandates at a faster rate. Although there’s currently no tax-driven mandate for e-invoicing in the U.S., many U.S. organizations are looking to implement e-invoicing to gain a competitive advantage.
E-invoicing solutions cut company costs by eliminating hours wasted on repetitive administrative tasks while limiting the risk of human error. Furthermore, e-invoicing solutions can enable faster cash turnover and better forecasting.
In this webinar, we’ll be joined by industry experts from IDC and Oracle to discuss the benefits of implementing an e-invoicing solution and to learn about the Oracle connector for Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting.
We’ll discuss:
Oracle’s e-invoicing strategy and its benefits for Avalara and Oracle users
This webinar will include a live Q&A.
Director, Enterprise Solutions, Tax Technology at Avalara
Vice President, ERP Applications Development at Oracle
Research Director at IDC
Register now