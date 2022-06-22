WEBINAR
The impact of the Wayfair decision, five years later
date
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
time
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
duration
60 minutes, including live Q&A
A discussion on the lasting impact of the Wayfair ruling
It’s been five years since South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., the groundbreaking United States Supreme Court decision that freed states to tax online sales. As we mark the fifth anniversary of the Wayfair ruling, many businesses continue to find online sales tax requirements challenging to navigate. In this webinar, we’ll bring together a panel of customers to discuss how Wayfair impacted their business, how their tax compliance processes changed as a result, and any lingering questions or problems they still face.
We’ll discuss:
- How Wayfair-related laws have changed the way businesses operate
- The ways customers are now managing economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws
- The solutions and processes customers implemented to manage Wayfair-induced changes
- Customers’ best practices and plans for the future
