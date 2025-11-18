The European Commission’s VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) initiative introduces digital reporting, e-invoicing, and platform rules. For enterprise organisations, this is a data and systems challenge that requires coordinated action across tax, finance, and IT.

How ViDA will reshape VAT reporting for enterprises

Understand the operational and technology impacts:

Shift to near real-time digital reporting and transaction-level transparency

Changes to ERP systems, tax engines, and data governance frameworks

New cross-border B2B reporting requirements across the EU

Risks of fragmented compliance approaches across jurisdictions

Gain insight into how to prepare your organisation and reduce risk while adapting to evolving EU VAT requirements.