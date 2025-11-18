The European Commission’s VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) initiative introduces digital reporting, e-invoicing, and platform rules. For enterprise organisations, this is a data and systems challenge that requires coordinated action across tax, finance, and IT.
How ViDA will reshape VAT reporting for enterprises
Understand the operational and technology impacts:
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Shift to near real-time digital reporting and transaction-level transparency
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Changes to ERP systems, tax engines, and data governance frameworks
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New cross-border B2B reporting requirements across the EU
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Risks of fragmented compliance approaches across jurisdictions
Gain insight into how to prepare your organisation and reduce risk while adapting to evolving EU VAT requirements.