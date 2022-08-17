Tips to help you keep up with change and optimize your returns process

Managing your company’s sales tax returns can be grueling thanks to varying forms, fluctuating deadlines, disparate channels, and changing requirements. Hear tax pros reveal what you need to do to optimize your returns process in the midst of changing legislation.

We cover: New tax legislation and what it means for your returns

The correlation between economic trends like inflation and increased ecommerce and tax return obligations

Tips to reduce the time and resources spent managing sales tax returns

Why companies are choosing automation to offload the burden of manually filing returns

About the speakers

Sarah Faria

Director of Tax Compliance Services, Avalara



As Director of Tax Compliance Services, Sarah leads Avalara’s premium returns services team, Avalara for Accountants, and the Avalara for Beverage Alcohol returns team. She has a passion for delivering an excellent customer experience along with a drive for accuracy and efficiency.



Matt Johnson

Director of Tax Compliance, Avalara

