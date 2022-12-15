What is electronic invoicing (e-invoicing)?

Electronic invoicing mandates are spreading. Many businesses will be required to issue and/or receive electronic invoices at some point, and for certain companies operating in some parts of the world, that time is now.

Yet since there are no e-invoicing requirements in the United States, e-invoicing tends to be a foreign concept for U.S. businesses. It shouldn’t be because there are good reasons to implement e-invoicing even without a mandate.

New to electronic invoicing? This guide aims to shore up your e-invoicing knowledge by answering commonly asked questions, like what is e-invoicing?

Electronic invoicing, or e-invoicing, is the process of exchanging invoices in a structured digital format.

An electronic invoice, or e-invoice, contains the same information as a paper invoice: credit notes, line items, payment terms, purchase order, purchase amount, shipping address, and so on. However, e-invoices are issued, transmitted, and received in a structured electronic format, such as XML, that is designed to be read by machines.