2022 Avalara Partner Referral Sales Incentive Kicker

This sales incentive is open ONLY to eligible Partner Sales Representatives (“PSR”) to incentivize PSR for new accounts referred to Avalara, Inc. (“Avalara”) via Partner Central (www.avalara.com/partnercentral), via the Partner Referral page (https://www.avalara.com/simplify/en/partner/avalara-referral-program.html), or via your Avalara Strategic Account Manager (“SAM”) during the period of October 1, 2022 and November 30, 2022 (“2022 Partner Referral Sales Incentive Kicker”).

Prize:

For every two (2) referrals submitted by eligible PSR, between October 1, 2022, and November 30, 2022, PSR will receive $250 with a max payout of $500. (Form fills from customers for Free Sales Tax Risk Assessment are excluded from the promotion.)

Avalara Monthly Payment Schedule:

Payments will be made a month in arrears, i.e. Partner Referral Sales Incentive Kicker payments will be made by December 31, 2022. If the PSR does not submit their W9 (or W8BEN) and ACH paperwork in the timeframe indicated (Section 6 of the Terms), payments will be made in a later month. Payments not processed due to missing W-9 or W-8BEN and ACH paperwork cannot be made after the conclusion of the sales incentive.

*Full terms and conditions such as payout method (ACH), payment schedule (monthly in arrears), etc., apply and are indicated below. Contact your Strategic Alliance Manager directly with any questions.

*By participating, you agree to the following terms and conditions:

(1) A partner sales representation (“you” or PSR”) must enroll in the 2022 Partner Referral Sales Incentive via this form. Enrolling is defined as accepting the Terms and Conditions outlined in this document, emailing your W-9 form (if U.S. resident) or W-8BEN form (if Canadian resident) and ACH payment information to PartnerSPIFF@avalara.com.

(2) To be eligible, you must be, at the time of referral through the sales incentive, employed and/or contracted with an official partner of Avalara, a resident of the United States or Canada, and permitted under your employer’s policy to participate and receive referral sales incentives. Please confirm with your employer whether you are eligible to participate in this sales incentive, it is your responsibility to do so, and you must do so before you enroll. If your company does NOT receive commission, you cannot participate in the 2022 Partner Referral Sales Incentive.

(3) You are eligible to receive one (1) $250 payment for every two (2) accounts (i) referred between 10/1/2022 and 11/30/2022 (max payout of $500), by submitting your lead via Avalara via Partner Central (www.avalara.com/partnercentral), the Partner Referral page (https://www.avalara.com/simplify/en/partner/avalara-referral-program.html) or via your Avalara Strategic Account Manager (SAM). Minimum of two (2) referrals to be eligible.

(4) Referrals must be for qualified leads for connectors listed in your Partner Central account. A “qualified lead” means a prospect for such a connector that (i) is interested in sales tax automation, whose company can benefit from sales tax automation, and who is interested in having a live conversation with an Avalara representative, (ii) is not an existing Avalara customer, and (iii) is a non-active opportunity at the time you schedule the call. A “non-active opportunity” means a prospective customer who is not currently engaged in a sales cycle and is not in an open opportunity stage in Avalara’s internal CRM database. Please note that only the first opportunity per new account referral will qualify.

(5) You must provide company business email addresses for yourself and the prospect. Personal email addresses (such as email aliases through Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail, etc.) do not qualify. Leads from your company (or the company domain) do not qualify. Avalara reserves the right to disqualify any lead in its discretion.

(6) Sales incentive payouts will be made through ACH payment to the PSR, after the promotional period. As part of your enrollment, recipients must provide a valid completed and signed individual W-9 form (if U.S. resident) or W-8BEN form (if Canadian resident), as appropriate, and ACH transfer routing information no later than 12/31/2022. Recipients are solely responsible for any tax payments and reporting for amounts received. The sales incentive period runs until 11/30/2022. PSRs are given one month after the period ends to submit their payment paperwork. Payments not processed due to missing W-9 or W-8BEN and ACH paperwork cannot be made after (12/31/2022).

(7) This offer cannot be combined with any other offers and is void where prohibited by law unless otherwise indicated.

(8) Avalara may suspend, terminate, or modify this sales incentive at any time, without notice, and reserves the right to disqualify anyone from participation.

(9) All determinations will be made by Avalara in its sole discretion and are final and binding.