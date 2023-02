“Avalara” means Avalara, Inc. and its Affiliates.



“Customer” means a legal entity that purchases or uses Avalara’s services (including professional services).



“Avalara Technology” means the technology and intellectual property used in providing the products and services offered by Avalara, including computer software programs, connectors, websites, networks, and equipment. Avalara Technology does not include third-party applications.



“Affiliate” means an entity that controls, is controlled by, or is under common control with Avalara. For this definition, “control” means direct or indirect ownership of more than 50% of the voting interests of the subject entity.



“Malware” means programming (code, scripts, active content, and other software) that is designed to disrupt or deny operation, gather or transmit information about a user that leads to loss of privacy or exploitation, or gain unauthorized access to system resources, or that otherwise exhibits abusive behavior. Malware includes computer viruses, worms, trojan horses, spyware, adware, scareware, crimeware, rootkits, and other malicious or unwanted software or programs.