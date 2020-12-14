Avalara Affiliates

Avalara Affiliates perform certain Avalara Services. When an Affiliate of Avalara provides the Services, all applicable references to “Avalara” in the Agreement relating to provision of the Services are deemed to reference such Affiliate, and such Affiliate is deemed to be the contracting entity for the purpose of those Services. 

Avalara Service

Avalara contracting entity
Avalara e-Invoicing, Avalara Live Reporting and Avalara Electronic Data Interchange

Avalara Europe Ltd.

AvaTax for InsuranceAvalara Europe Ltd.
Managed Returns for InsuranceAvalara Europe Ltd.
Managed VAT Reporting (formerly known as Managed Returns Service)

Avalara Europe Ltd.
Professional Services

Avalara Europe Ltd. if identified on the Services Schedule 
VAT Reporting

Avalara Europe Ltd.

Avalara Europe Ltd.’s registered office address is 5 Fleet Place, London, England, EC4M 7RD, United Kingdom.