Avalara Affiliates
Avalara Affiliates perform certain Avalara Services. When an Affiliate of Avalara provides the Services, all applicable references to “Avalara” in the Agreement relating to provision of the Services are deemed to reference such Affiliate, and such Affiliate is deemed to be the contracting entity for the purpose of those Services.
|Avalara Service
|Avalara contracting entity
|Avalara e-Invoicing, Avalara Live Reporting and Avalara Electronic Data Interchange
Avalara Europe Ltd.
|AvaTax for Insurance
|Avalara Europe Ltd.
|Managed Returns for Insurance
|Avalara Europe Ltd.
|Managed VAT Reporting (formerly known as Managed Returns Service)
|Avalara Europe Ltd.
|Professional Services
|Avalara Europe Ltd. if identified on the Services Schedule
|VAT Reporting
|Avalara Europe Ltd.
Avalara Europe Ltd.’s registered office address is 5 Fleet Place, London, England, EC4M 7RD, United Kingdom.