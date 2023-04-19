This Program is managed by Avalara, Inc. (“Avalara”), 255 S. King Street #1800 Seattle, WA 98104. By participating in the Program, you hereby agree to be bound by and comply with these terms and conditions (the “Terms”).

1. Eligibility. The Program is open only to Avalara customers. Valid business email must be provided to qualify. Must be 18 years of age or older, or the age of majority in their state of residence, whichever is older, at the time of entry in the Program. Employees of Avalara, its related companies, or its agents are not eligible. Avalara reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify anyone from participation.



2. Rewards. The Program is gamified, and you may earn points for participating in certain activities. You may exchange these points for Avalara swag, coffee, and lunch options.

3. Restrictions. The Ambassador is solely responsible for all taxes, fees, and insurance expenses, if any. All Rewards are “AS IS” and WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, expressed or implied, except as provided by the supplier.

4. Content. You confirm that you have all the necessary right in the content that you post, submit, upload, display in the Program (the “Content”) and that the Content is not infringing or violating any third party’s rights. The Content created by the Ambassador should be a truthful representation of Avalara. By participating in the Program and creating the Content, the Ambassador agrees that Avalara can use the Content on the Program, social media accounts, blog or in its marketing activities, and grants a worldwide, royalty-free, perpetual, non-exclusive right and license to copy, distribute, and display the Content in any media including posting in an online gallery, publication(s), and various marketing materials, with right to use, copy, modify, edit, and create derivative works therefrom. The Ambassador also agrees to execute documents confirming such right and license at Avalara’s reasonable request.

5. Consent. You specifically acknowledge and agree that Avalara and its affiliates, distributors, partners, consultants, agents, advertising and promotional agencies, and suppliers may utilize information obtained from you, including but not limited to, to contact you and/or to offer products or services or for other promotional purposes. Any information collected through this Program will be governed by Avalara's Privacy Policy available at https://www.avalara.com/us/en/legal/privacy-policy.html. If you would like to have your name removed from future mailings by Avalara, they may unsubscribe at the Avalara website or notify Avalara at the following address: dataprivacy@avalara.com., except that this shall not apply to notification of the Rewards. By entering the Program, you consent to the use of your name, likeness, biographical information, photograph, video (including the use and appearance of the Ambassador’s photograph and video on the website of Avalara, and its affiliates and partners), and voice in this and future promotions and publicity without further compensation, except where prohibited by law.

6. Limitation of Liability. Avalara shall not be responsible or liable for any damages or losses of any kind, including direct, indirect, incidental, consequential, or punitive damages arising from your participation in the Program, or use of or inability to use any Reward, even if Avalara has been advised of the possibility of such damages. Some jurisdictions do not allow the limitations or exclusions of liability for incidental or consequential damages so the above may not apply to you.

7. Governing Law. The Program and these Terms, including any disputes hereunder, will be governed, construed, and interpreted under the laws of the state of Washington, without giving effect to any conflict of laws principles. The state or federal courts in King County, Washington, will have exclusive jurisdiction over any suit. Depending on the country in which you are employed or engaged as a contractor, additional laws and regulations may apply.

8. Miscellaneous. Avalara reserves the right to change these Terms at any time, in its sole discretion, and to suspend or cancel the Program or limit eligibility for participation in the Program at any time. Avalara’s failure to enforce any provision of these Terms will not constitute a waiver of that provision, nor will it waive or invalidate any other provision of these Terms. If you violate these Terms, violate any law, rule, or regulation in connection with participation in the Program, tamper with the operation of the Program or engage in any conduct that is detrimental or unfair to Avalara, the Program or any other participant (in each case as determined in Avalara’s sole discretion), you are subject to disqualification from entry into the Program. No agency, partnership, joint venture, employee-employer, franchisor-franchisee relationship, is intended or created by the Program.