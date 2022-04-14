By participating in the Avalara Communications Taxation Conference Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”), you hereby agree to be bound by these terms and conditions (the “Terms”), and to comply with Avalara’s decisions in connection with this Sweepstakes, which are final.

1. Eligibility. The Sweepstakes is only open only to confirmed attendees of the Communications Taxation 2022 conference on May 4th through May 6th (the “Conference”). The Sweepstakes will occur during the Conference reception party on May 5, sponsored by Avalara. (the “Event”). Entrants must be a legal resident of the 50 United States and District of Columbia and be 18 years of age or older, or the age of majority in their state of residence, whichever is older, at the time of entry, as confirmed by a valid government-issued photo identification. Employees of Avalara are not eligible. Avalara reserves the right to disqualify anyone from participation. All determinations will be made by Avalara in its sole discretion.

2. Sweepstakes Period. The Sweepstakes will be held during the Event. Prizes will be awarded to eligible winners at 9:30 PM, 10:30 PM, and 11:30 PM Eastern time on May 5th, (or such other period as Avalara may determine in its sole discretion). Winners must be physically present at the Event in order to receive the Prize.

3. Submission of Entries; Entry Requirements. To enter the Sweepstakes, you must attend the Event and submit an entry using Avalara’s tap-to-enter bracelet. Bracelets will be provided by Avalara at the Avalara table in the Conference exhibit room. Limit one prize per person.

4. SWEEPSTAKES PRIZE: The winner(s) of the Sweepstakes will receive one of the following prizes, at Avalara’s discretion:

1 set of Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

1 set of Apple Airpods Pro

2 Amazon Gift Cards worth $100.

No Prize substitution, cash substitution, assignment, or transfer of the Prizes is permitted. All Prizes are awarded “AS IS” and WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, expressed or implied.

5. Selection of Sweepstakes Winners.

a. Selection of Winner. All eligible participants attending the Event will be entered into the Sweepstakes and three winners will be selected at random. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

b. Claiming Prizes. The winners will be notified by announcement at the Event. If the winner does not claim the prize within fifteen minutes, the prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner selected at random from the same pool of eligible participants.

6. Rights Granted to Avalara. Each entrant specifically acknowledges and agrees that Avalara and its affiliates, distributors, partners, consultants, agents, advertising and promotional agencies, and suppliers may utilize information obtained from the entrant, including but not limited to, to contact him or her and/or to offer their products or services or for other promotional purposes. Any information collected through this survey will be governed by Avalara's Privacy Policy available at https://www.avalara.com/us/en/legal/privacy-policy.html. If an entrant would like to have his or her name removed from future mailings by Avalara, he or she may unsubscribe at the Avalara web site or notify Avalara at the following address: legal@avalara.com, except that this shall not apply to notification of the winner. By submitting an entry, each entrant consents to the use of his or her name, likeness, biographical information, photograph, video (including the use and appearance of entrant’s photograph and video on the web site of Avalara, and its affiliates and partners), and voice in this and future promotions and publicity without further compensation, except where prohibited by law.



7. General Release. By entering the Sweepstakes, you release Avalara from any liability whatsoever, and waive any and all causes of action, related to any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with the Sweepstakes (including, without limitation, claims, costs, injuries, losses, and damages related to rights of publicity or privacy, defamation or portrayal in a false light, whether intentional or unintentional), whether under a theory of contract, tort (including negligence), warranty, or other theory.

8. Limitation of Liability. Avalara shall not be responsible or liable for any damages or losses of any kind, including direct, indirect, incidental, consequential or punitive damages arising from your participation in the Sweepstakes, or use of or inability to use any prize, even if Avalara has been advised of the possibility of such damages. Some jurisdictions do not allow the limitations or exclusions of liability for incidental or consequential damages so the above may not apply to you.

9. Governing Law. The Sweepstakes and these Terms, including any disputes hereunder, will be governed, construed, and interpreted under the laws of the state of Washington, without giving effect to any conflict of laws principles. The state or federal courts in King County, Washington, will have exclusive jurisdiction over any suit. Depending on the country in which you are employed or engaged as a contractor, additional laws and regulations may apply.

10. Taxes. All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the receipt or use of the prize are the sole responsibility of each winner.

11. Miscellaneous. You agree to be bound by these Terms and by the decisions of Avalara, which are final and binding in all respects. Avalara reserves the right to change these Terms at any time, in its sole discretion, and to suspend or cancel the Sweepstakes or limit eligibility for participation in the Sweepstakes should viruses, bugs, unauthorized human intervention or other causes beyond Avalara’s control affect the administration, security or proper play of the Sweepstakes, or Avalara otherwise becomes (as determined in its sole discretion) incapable of running the Sweepstakes as planned. Avalara’s failure to enforce any provision of these Terms will not constitute a waiver of that provision, nor will it waive or invalidate any other provision of these Terms. If you violate these Terms, violate any law, rule or regulation in connection with participation in the Sweepstakes, tamper with the operation of the Sweepstakes or engage in any conduct that is detrimental or unfair to Avalara, the Sweepstakes or any other participant (in each case as determined in Avalara’s sole discretion), you are subject to disqualification from entry into the Sweepstakes. Any provision of these Terms deemed unenforceable will be enforced to the extent permissible, and the remainder of these Terms will remain in effect.

If you have any questions about these Terms or the Sweepstakes, please e-mail them to Yvonne.Lunceford@Avalara.com.