Avalara CRUSH Regional (UK) - Terms & Conditions

These terms and conditions (these “Terms”) govern your registration for and participation at Avalara CRUSH Regional (the “Event”) and constitute an agreement between Avalara, Inc. and its Affiliates ("Avalara") and you. You represent to us that you are authorized to enter into these Terms. If you are registering on behalf of another individual, or if your organization decides to substitute another Attendee in your place at the Event for which you registered, you have the responsibility to notify the substitute or other Attendee that you expressly and affirmatively accept this Agreement on their behalf.

1. Event. You may only register for and attend the Event in accordance with these Terms. To register for the Event, you must complete the Event registration process and pay the Event fee, if any, in full. Unless the Event’s registration webpage specifies otherwise or we expressly inform you otherwise, you must be at least 18 years of age on the first day of the Event. Event registration is subject to availability and may close earlier than the posted deadline, as determined in our sole discretion. We may also change the Event program at any time in our sole discretion.

2. Safety and Security. Your safety and security is important to us. You understand that you and your property may be subject to a reasonable search upon entry to the Event and you may be asked to provide photo identification. If you refuse to participate in these security measures, we may deny you entry. We also reserve the right to ask you to leave the Event if your behavior causes us concern for the safety or security of Event attendees. If we deny you entry or require you to leave, you will not receive a refund.

3. Travel, Accommodations, and Other Expenses. You acknowledge and agree that you are solely responsible for all additional costs and expenses associated with your attendance at the Event including without limitation, all transportation to and from the Event, all hotel or other accommodation while attending the Event, all meals outside of the Event, and all other sundry or miscellaneous expenses, unless otherwise specifically agreed to in writing by Avalara. If you cancel your transportation, hotel, or other accommodation reservations, you will be solely responsible for any direct or indirect damages resulting from such cancellation. Further, you acknowledge and agree that Avalara shall in no way be liable for any claim, injury, or liability of any kind related to your accommodations and/or travel to or from the Event.

4. Communications and Notice. You agree Avalara can contact you regarding the Event or this Agreement by e-mail, at the e-mail address provided when you registered for the Event. This includes confirmation of your attendance at the Event. Avalara is not responsible for e-mail communications that you do not receive because the e-mail was not delivered due to your e-mail provider’s SPAM or junk mail filters.

5. Publicity Waiver and Release. Avalara may take photographs and record short segments of audio and video during the Event for its marketing and promotional activities. In consideration for your attendance at the Event, you grant Avalara, its affiliates, agents, employees, and assigns, an irrevocable license to record, film, photograph or capture your likeness in any media now available or hereafter developed and to distribute, broadcast, use or otherwise globally disseminate such media without any further approval from, or payment to you (this license includes, but is not limited to, the right to edit such media, the right to use the media alone or together with other information, and the right to allow others to use or disseminate the media).

6. Privacy Policy. Avalara takes all reasonable steps to protect your privacy as an attendee of the Event, including registration and attendance details. After registering, unless you choose to unsubscribe from e-mails from Avalara, you will receive e-mail from Avalara about Avalara’s services and related information, including future events. To ensure all attendees’ privacy, and to ensure an environment where attendees feel free to ask questions and discuss various business scenarios, you and other attendees may not record or broadcast audio or video of the Event. Avalara’s privacy policy is available here .

7. Copyright. All Event materials, including handouts, books, pamphlets, slides, illustrations, and other content, are copyrighted materials of Avalara. You may not copy or reproduce such materials without express written permission from Avalara.

8. Assumption of Risk. You acknowledge and agree that your attendance and participation in the Event is voluntary, and you understand the nature of the Event. To the maximum extent permitted by law, you agree that you solely assume the risks associated with attending and participating in the Event.

9. Release of Claims. To the maximum extent permitted by law, you (for yourself, your heirs, dependents, personal representatives, assigns, and anyone else who might make a claim on your behalf or as a result of your death or injury) hereby release Avalara and its affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, contractors, representatives, agents, successors, and assigns, from any and all claims, demands, causes of action, suits, damages, losses, debts, liabilities, costs and expenses (including without limitation reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs) that you may have now or in the future associated in any way with the Event, any materials distributed in conjunction therewith, or any recordings thereof.

10. Limitations of Liability. WE AND OUR AFFILIATES AND LICENSORS WILL NOT BE LIABLE TO YOU UNDER ANY CAUSE OF ACTION OR THEORY OF LIABILITY, EVEN IF A PARTY HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES, FOR (A) INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, OR (B) LOST PROFITS, REVENUES, CUSTOMERS, OPPORTUNITIES, OR GOODWILL. IN ANY CASE, OUR AND OUR AFFILIATES’ AND LICENSORS’ AGGREGATE LIABILITY UNDER THESE TERMS WILL NOT EXCEED USD $100 OTHER THAN IN RESPECT OF LOSSES DUE TO OUR FRAUD OR DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY CAUSED BY OUR NEGLIGENCE. THE LIMITATIONS IN THIS SECTION APPLY ONLY TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

11. Additional Terms.

11.1 Waiver. The failure by us to enforce any provision of these Terms will not constitute a present or future waiver of such provision nor limit our right to enforce such provision at a later time. All waivers by us must be in writing to be effective.

11.2 Severability. If any portion of these Terms is held to be invalid or unenforceable, the remaining portions of these Terms will remain in full force and effect. Any invalid or unenforceable portions will be interpreted to effect and intent of the original portion. If such construction is not possible, the invalid or unenforceable portion will be severed from these Terms, but the rest will remain in full force and effect.

11.3 Force Majeure. We and our affiliates will not be liable for any delay or failure to perform any obligation under these Terms where the delay or failure results from any cause beyond our reasonable control, including acts of God, labor disputes or other industrial disturbances, electrical or power outages, utilities or other telecommunication failures, earthquake, storms, or other elements of nature, blockages, embargoes, riots, acts or orders of government, acts of terrorism, or war.

11.4 Assignment. No Third-Party Beneficiaries. You will not assign or otherwise transfer these Terms or any of your rights and obligations under these Terms, without our prior written consent. Any assignment or transfer in violation of this section will be void. We may assign these Terms without your consent (a) in connection with a merger, acquisition, or sale of all or substantially all of our assets or (b) to any affiliate or as part of a corporate reorganization; and effective upon such assignment, the assignee is deemed substituted for Avalara as a party to these Terms, and Avalara is fully released from all of its obligations and duties to perform under these Terms. Subject to the foregoing, these Terms will be binding upon and inure to the benefit of the parties and their respective permitted successors and assigns. These Terms do not create any third-party beneficiary rights in any individual or entity that is not a party to these Terms.

11.4 Ability to Cancel. In its sole discretion, Avalara may cancel the Event at any time and for any reason whatsoever without notice.

11.5 Theft or Loss. Avalara shall not be liable for any theft or loss that occurs at the Event.

11.6 Governing Law. The governing law of these Terms will be the substantive law of England and Wales. Any dispute arising out of or in connection with these Terms, including any question regarding their existence, validity, or termination, will be referred to and finally resolved by arbitration under the Rules of the London Court of International Arbitration, which Rules are deemed to be incorporated by reference into this clause. The number of arbitrators will be one. The seat, or legal place, of arbitration will be London. The language to be used in the arbitral proceedings will be English.