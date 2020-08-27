Avalara – Enter-to-Win Giveaway Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.

VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

The Avalara Giveaway (the “Giveaway”) is sponsored by Avalara, Inc. (“Avalara”), 255 S King St, Suite 1800, Seattle, WA 98104.

PRIZE: The Giveaway will award one qualified participant a Visa Gift Card valued at approximately $100 USD. Prize award requires compliance with the terms and conditions contained in these Official Rules.

ELIGIBILITY: The Giveaway is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older, or the age of majority in their state of residence, whichever is older, at the time of entry, as confirmed by a valid government-issued photo identification. Employees of Avalara are not eligible. Avalara reserves the right to disqualify anyone from participation. All determinations will be made by Avalara in its sole discretion.

HOW TO ENTER : NO PURCHASE NECESSARY : No purchase is necessary to enter or win the Giveaway. To enter, sign up by providing contact name, company name, contact email, and contact phone number. Following the event, Avalara will randomly select one entry to receive the Visa Gift Card. Entries submitted to Avalara are the property of Avalara and will not be returned.

DISCLAIMER: Avalara assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation, theft, destruction or alteration of, or unauthorized access to, entries. If for any reason this Giveaway is not capable of running as planned due to any causes beyond the control of Avalara, including without limitation any circumstances that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this Giveaway, Avalara reserves the right at its sole discretion, to terminate, modify, or suspend the Giveaway.

By accepting the prize, the winner agrees that Avalara, its affiliates, distributors, partners, consultants, agents, and all of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents will have no liability for, and the winner shall hold all such parties harmless against damage, loss, or injury that may arise in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from, the winner’s acceptance, possession, use or misuse of prizes, participating in any prize-related activity, or participation in the Giveaway.

The winner agrees to provide to Avalara any required tax form, including Form W-9, or other information reasonably requested by Avalara relating to the award of the prize. Avalara will furnish to the Internal Revenue Service any required tax reporting forms relating to the award of the prize, including Form 1099-MISC.

PRIZE RESTRICTIONS: Winner is solely responsible for all taxes, fees, and insurance expenses, if any. No prize substitution, cash substitution, assignment, or transfer of the prize is permitted, except that Avalara may substitute a prize of equal or greater value in the event it deems necessary. All prizes are awarded “AS IS” and WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, expressed or implied, except as provided by the supplier. The winner will look solely to the supplier of the prize for any supplier warranties that might accompany the prize.

VIOLATIONS OF RULES: Any person attempting to defraud or tamper with Giveaway in any way will be ineligible for prizes and may be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

LIMITATION ON LIABILITY: EACH ENTRANT AGREES THAT AVALARA AND ITS AFFILIATES, DISTRIBUTORS, PARTNERS, CONSULTANTS, AGENTS, AND EMPLOYEES WILL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY INJURY, LOSS, OR DAMAGE OF ANY KIND RESULTING FROM THIS GIVEAWAY OR ENTRANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THIS GIVEAWAY, THE ACCEPTANCE, POSSESSION, OR USE OF THE PRIZE OR PARTICIPATING IN ANY PRIZE-RELATED ACTIVITY. EACH ENTRANT FURTHER AGREES THAT AVALARA AND ITS AFFILIATES, DISTRIBUTORS, PARTNERS, CONSULTANTS, AGENTS, AND EMPLOYEES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL OR OTHER ERRORS IN THE OFFER OR ADMINISTRATION OF THIS GIVEAWAY, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO ERRORS IN THE OFFICIAL RULES, THE SELECTION AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE WINNER, OR THE DISTRIBUTION OF THE PRIZE. EACH ENTRANT AGREES THAT AVALARA AND ITS AFFILIATES, DISTRIBUTORS, PARTNERS, CONSULTANTS, AGENTS, AND EMPLOYEES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR AND WILL NOT BE LIABLE FOR DRAWINGS OR GIVEAWAY CONDUCTED BY PARTICIPATING SPONSORS, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO ERRORS IN THEIR OFFICIAL RULES, THE SELECTION AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF THEIR WINNERS, THEIR DISTRIBUTION OF PRIZES, OR THEIR USE OF ENTRANT’S INFORMATION. PLEASE CONTACT PARTICIPATING SPONSORS TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THEIR GIVEAWAY RULES.AVALARA RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY THESE RULES FOR CLARIFICATION PURPOSES WITHOUT MATERIALLY AFFECTING THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY WITHOUT ENTRANT NOTIFICATION.

DISPUTES/CHOICE OF LAW: Except where prohibited, each entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Giveaway or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the state or federal courts situated in Seattle, Washington; 2) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (3) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential, or other damages, including without limitation lost profits, may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages“), and (4) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have such damages multiplied or increased. The laws of the State of Washington, without reference to Washington’s choice of law rules, govern the Giveaway and all aspects related thereto.

CONSENT TO USE OF INFORMATION: Each entrant specifically acknowledges and agrees that Avalara and its affiliates, distributors, partners, consultants, agents, advertising and promotional agencies, and suppliers may utilize information obtained from the entrant, including but not limited to, to contact him or her and/or to offer their products or services or for other promotional purposes. Any information collected through this survey will be governed by Avalara's Privacy Policy available at https://www.avalara.com/us/en/legal/privacy-policy.html. If an entrant would like to have his or her name removed from future mailings by Avalara, he or she may unsubscribe at the Avalara web site or notify Avalara at the following address: legal@avalara.com, except that this shall not apply to notification of the winner. By submitting an entry, each entrant consents to the use of his or her name, likeness, biographical information, photograph, video (including the use and appearance of entrant’s photograph and video on the web site of Avalara, and its affiliates and partners), and voice in this and future promotions and publicity without further compensation, except where prohibited by law.

MISCELLANEOUS: The Giveaway is subject to all applicable federal, state, provincial, and local laws. Void where prohibited. Avalara shall be entitled to interpret these rules as needed, including but not limited to rules regarding entries, selection of winner, deadlines, restrictions on the prize, and eligibility, and all of its decisions are final. Giveaway entrants agree to be bound by all interpretations of the rules by Avalara and all decisions of Avalara in connection with the Giveaway.

OFFICIAL RULES: You are encouraged to take a copy of these Official Rules for future reference.