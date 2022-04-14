Avalara Enter-to-Win Sweepstakes Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.



This Avalara Enter-to-Win Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by Avalara, Inc. (“Avalara”), 255 S King St, Suite 1800, Seattle, WA 98104. By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to these official rules (“Official Rules”) of this Sweepstakes.

PRIZE. The Sweepstakes will award to two winners the prize of one $500 Amazon gift card each, one per drawing. Each entrant may win only once. Prize award requires compliance with these Official Rules.

ELIGIBILITY. The Sweepstakes is open only to confirmed attendees of the Internet Retailer Conference & Expo on May 11-12, 2022 (the “Expo”). Each entrant must be a legal resident of the 50 United States and District of Columbia and be 18 years of age or older, or the age of majority in their state of residence, whichever is older, at the time of entry, as confirmed by a valid government-issued photo identification. Employees of Avalara are not eligible. Avalara reserves the right to disqualify anyone from participation. All determinations will be made by Avalara in its sole discretion.

HOW TO ENTER. To enter, visit Avalara’s booth at the Expo to receive an Avalara Magic 8 Ball. Avalara Magic 8 Ball quantities are limited, and Sweepstakes entries are accepted only so long as supplies last. Use your NFC-enabled mobile phone to scan the QR code on the Avalara Magic 8 Ball and provide your first and last name, title, company name, company phone number, and company email address. Incomplete entries may be excluded by Avalara in its sole discretion. Entrants are not required to be present during the drawings. All entries must be submitted during the following time periods: (i) on May 11, 2022, from 9am-6pm, and (ii) if supplies last, on May 12, 2022, from 9am-12pm (each, the “Sweepstakes Period”). Submissions are the property of Avalara and will not be returned. For purposes of these Official Rules, all time zones are Central Standard Time.

SELECTION OF WINNER; CLAIMING THE PRIZE. Avalara will conduct two drawings, as follows: (i) on May 11, 2022, at 6pm, and (ii) on May 12, 2022, at 12pm. For each drawing, one winner will be selected at random from all valid entries received during each day’s respective Sweepstakes Period. If no entries are received on May 12, 2022, the drawing on May 12, 2022, will be conducted from all valid entries received on May 11, 2022. Odds of winning depend upon the number of valid entries received. Winners will be notified by email and/or phone at the time of the drawing. As a condition of being awarded a prize, the winner must claim the prize by visiting Avalara’s Expo booth no later than 1:30pm on March 12, 2022. If a winner does not claim the corresponding prize, the prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate randomly selected winner. This process will continue until an alternate winner claims the prize (if no alternate winner claims the prize by 3pm on March 12, 2022, subsequently selected alternate winners must claim the prize within 24 hours of notification). If required by Avalara, alternate winners must provide a valid home mailing address in order to receive the prize.

PRIZE RESTRICTIONS. Winner is solely responsible for all taxes, fees, and insurance expenses, if any. No prize substitution, cash substitution, assignment, or transfer of the prizes is permitted. All prizes are awarded “AS IS” and WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, expressed or implied. The winner agrees to provide to Avalara any required tax form, including Form W-9, or other information reasonably requested by Avalara relating to the award of the prize. Avalara will furnish to the Internal Revenue Service any required tax reporting forms relating to the award of the prize, including Form 1099-MISC.

CONSENT TO USE OF INFORMATION. Each entrant specifically acknowledges and agrees that Avalara and its affiliates, distributors, partners, consultants, agents, advertising and promotional agencies, and suppliers may utilize information obtained from the entrant, including but not limited to, to contact him or her and/or to offer their products or services or for other promotional purposes. Any information collected through this Sweepstakes will be governed by Avalara's Privacy Policy available at https://www.avalara.com/us/en/legal/privacy-policy.html. If an entrant would like to have his or her name removed from future mailings by Avalara, he or she may unsubscribe at the Avalara web site or notify Avalara at the following address: dataprivacy@avalara.com, except that this shall not apply to notification of the winner. By submitting an entry, each entrant consents to the use of his or her name, likeness, biographical information, photograph, video (including the use and appearance of entrant’s photograph and video on the web site of Avalara, and its affiliates and partners), and voice in this and future promotions and publicity without further compensation, except where prohibited by law.

General Release. By entering, you release Avalara from any liability whatsoever, and waive any and all causes of action, related to any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with this Sweepstakes or prizes (including, without limitation, claims, costs, injuries, losses, and damages related to rights of publicity or privacy, defamation or portrayal in a false light, whether intentional or unintentional), whether under a theory of contract, tort (including negligence), warranty, or other theory.

Limitation of Liability. Avalara shall not be responsible or liable for any damages or losses of any kind, including without limitation direct, indirect, incidental, consequential or punitive damages arising from your participation in the Sweepstakes, or use of or inability to use any prize, even if Avalara has been advised of the possibility of such damages. Some jurisdictions do not allow the limitations or exclusions of liability for incidental or consequential damages so the above may not apply to you.

Governing Law. The Sweepstakes and these Official Rules, including any disputes hereunder, will be governed, construed, and interpreted under the laws of the state of Washington, without giving effect to any conflict of laws principles. The state or federal courts in King County, Washington, will have exclusive jurisdiction over any suit. Depending on the country in which you are employed or engaged as a contractor, additional laws and regulations may apply.

Miscellaneous: The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, provincial, and local laws. Avalara reserves the right to suspend or cancel the Sweepstakes or limit eligibility for participation in the Sweepstakes should viruses, bugs, unauthorized human intervention, or other causes beyond Avalara’s control affect the administration, security, or proper play of the Sweepstakes, or Avalara otherwise becomes (as determined in its sole discretion) incapable of running the Sweepstakes as planned. Avalara’s failure to enforce any provision of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of that provision, nor will it waive or invalidate any other provision of these Official Rules. Avalara shall be entitled to interpret these rules as needed, including but not limited to rules regarding entries, selection of winners, deadlines, restrictions on the prizes, and eligibility, and all of its decisions are final. Sweepstakes entrants agree to be bound by all interpretations of the rules by Avalara and all decisions of Avalara in connection with the Sweepstakes. Any provision of these Official Rules deemed unenforceable will be enforced to the extent permissible, and the remainder of these Official Rules will remain in effect.