Avalara Tax Research and Avalara Exemption Certificate Management Bundle Promotion

The following terms and conditions apply:

(1) Qualified new customers and qualified prospects who purchase both Avalara Tax Research (ATR) and Avalara Exemption Certificate Management[JF1] (ECM) at the same time will receive 20% off their first 12-month subscription to each service with promo code PROSBUNDLE2023.

(2) Qualified new customers are customers who are new to Avalara and who have not previously purchased any Avalara products or services at the time of the ATR and ECM purchase.

(3) Qualified prospects are customers who previously received a free trial of ATR and did not purchase ATR from Avalara at the time of the ATR free trial.

(4) Offer expires on September 30, 2023.

(5) This offer cannot be combined with any other offer.

(6) The purchase of Avalara’s services are governed by the terms found at https://www.avalara.com/us/en/legal/terms.html. The purchase of ATR is governed by supplemental terms found at https://www.avalara.com/us/en/legal/tax-research-terms.html. The purchase of ECM is governed by supplemental terms found at https://www.avalara.com/us/en/legal/cdm-terms.html.

(7) Avalara may suspend, terminate, or modify this offer at any time, without notice, and reserves the right to disqualify anyone from participation. All determinations will be made by Avalara in its sole discretion and are final.