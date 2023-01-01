California Consumer Privacy Act Disclosures
Last Modified and Effective Date: January 1, 2023
This notice and policy supplements information contained in the privacy policy (“Privacy Policy”) and notices at collection provided by Avalara, Inc. and its corporate business affiliates (“Avalara”) and applies solely to residents of the State of California (“consumers” or “you”) with respect to personal information Avalara processes as a business. Any terms defined in the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018, as amended from time to time, including by the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020 and its implementing regulations (“CCPA”) have the same meaning when used in this notice and policy. This notice and policy does not reflect our collection, use, or disclosure of California residents’ personal information, or data subject rights, where an exception or exemption under the CCPA applies. You can download a pdf version of this notice and policy here.
1. RIGHT TO REQUEST DELETION, CORRECTION OF INACCURATE PERSONAL INFORMATION, AND SPECIFIC PIECES OF PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTED, RIGHT NOT TO RECEIVE DISCRIMINATORY TREATMENT FOR THE EXERCISE OF CCPA RIGHTS
You have the right to request that we disclose what personal information we collect, use, or disclose about you specifically and to request the correction and deletion of personal information. To submit a request to exercise a right, please submit an email request to dataprivacy@avalara.com or call our toll-free number at 1-877-814-9390.
Avalara may ask that you provide certain information to verify your identity. The information that we ask you to provide to verify your identity will depend on your prior interactions with us and the sensitivity of the personal information at issue. Avalara will respond to your request in accordance with the CCPA. If we deny your request, we will explain why.
When a business sells your personal information or shares it for cross context behavioural advertising, you have a right to opt out of such sale or sharing. We do not have actual knowledge that we sell or share for cross context behavioral advertising, the personal information of California resident consumers under 16 years of age.
When a business uses or discloses sensitive personal information for reasons triggering an opt out right under the CCPA, you have the right to limit the use or disclosure of sensitive information by the business. We do not use or disclose sensitive personal information for purposes triggering a right to limit under the CCPA.
You have the right not to receive discriminatory treatment by a business for the exercise of privacy rights conferred by the CCPA in violation of California Civil Code § 1798.125, including an employee’s, applicant’s, or independent contractor’s right not to be retaliated against for the exercise of their CCPA rights.
2. NOTICE AT COLLECTION ONLINE
We have set out below categories of personal information about California residents we collect online. We do not sell or share the personal information of California residents for cross context behavioral advertising.
Category of personal information or sensitive personal information under CCPA definitions
Purpose for collection and use of personal information
|Retention time
Identifiers such as a real name, alias, postal address, unique personal identifier, online identifier, Internet Protocol address, email address, account name, social security number, driver’s license number, passport number, or other similar identifiers.
Specifically, real name, postal address, unique personal identifier, online identifier, Internet Protocol address, email address, and account name.
|Provide and improve services, authenticate for service access, fraud detection and prevention, security, troubleshoot, event planning and hosting, communicate with you, provide materials you request, including white paper downloads, provide chat functionality on our website, to follow up with you upon your registrations for online seminars or in-person events, understand your preferences to enhance your experience and send you relevant information about us, our affiliates, and partners.
|Online form data is deleted after five years of inactivity; log data is retained for a minimum of one year
Any information that identifies, relates to, describes, or is capable of being associated with, a particular individual, including, but not limited to, his or her name, signature, social security number, physical characteristics or description, address, telephone number, passport number, driver’s license or state identification card number, insurance policy number, education, employment, employment history, bank account number, credit card number, debit card number, or any other financial information, medical information, or health insurance information, but excluding publicly available information that is lawfully made available to the general public from federal, state, or local government records.
(The categories of personal information described in the California Customer Records Act (Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.80(e))
Specifically, name, address, telephone number
|Provide and improve services, authenticate for service access, fraud detection and prevention, security, troubleshoot, event planning and hosting, communicate with you, provide materials you request, including white paper downloads, provide chat functionality on our website, to follow up with you upon your registrations for online seminars or in-person events, understand your preferences to enhance your experience and send you relevant information about us, our affiliates, and partners.
|Online form data is deleted after five years of inactivity
Internet or other electronic network activity information, including, but not limited to, browsing history, search history, and information regarding a consumer’s interaction with an internet website application, or advertisement.
Specifically, information regarding a consumer’s interaction with an internet website application or advertisement
|Provide and improve services, authenticate for service access, fraud detection and prevention, security, troubleshoot, event planning and hosting, communicate with you, provide materials you request, including white paper downloads, provide chat functionality on our website, to follow up with you upon your registrations for online seminars or in-person events, understand your preferences to enhance your experience and send you relevant information about us, our affiliates, and partners.
|No more than 140 days
Geolocation data.
Specifically, location using IP addresses
|Provide and improve services.
|30 days
Professional or Employment related information.
Specifically, employer and job title
|Provide and improve services, event planning and hosting, to communicate with you, white paper downloads, provide chat functionality on our website, to follow up with you upon your registrations for online seminars or in-person events, provide material you request, understand your preferences to enhance your experience, and send you relevant information about us, our affiliates.
|Online form data is deleted after five years of inactivity
A consumer’s account log-in, financial account, debit card, or credit card number in combination with any required security or access code, password, or credentials allowing access to an account.
Specifically, account log-in, credentials allowing access to an account
|Contact details and password when users create an account with Avalara's website
|Lifetime of customer
3. OUR PERSONAL INFORMATION HANDLING PRACTICES IN 2022
We have set out below categories of personal information about California residents we have collected and disclosed for a business purpose in the preceding 12 months. The table is followed by a description of the purposes for which we collected personal information. In the preceding 12 months we did not sell or share the personal information of California residents for cross context behavioral advertising.
|Category of personal information or sensitive personal information with reference to CCPA definitions
|Categories of third parties personal information was disclosed to
|Business or commercial purpose for disclosure
|Identifiers such as a real name, alias, postal address, unique personal identifier, online identifier, Internet Protocol address, email address, account name, social security number, driver’s license number, passport number, or other similar identifiers.
|Our service providers including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors.
We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, better understand our customers, prospective customers, and employees, marketing, and advertising.
To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes.
To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes.
To our partners, to provide integrations that enable our services to interconnect with third party software and to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners to co-sponsor events that you choose to attend.
To our payment processor, to manage credit card processing.
To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.
Any information that identifies, relates to, describes, or is capable of being associated with, a particular individual, including, but not limited to, his or her name, signature, social security number, physical characteristics or description, address, telephone number, passport number, driver’s license or state identification card number, insurance policy number, education, employment, employment history, bank account number, credit card number, debit card number, or any other financial information, medical information, or health insurance information, but excluding publicly available information that is lawfully made available to the general public from federal, state, or local government records.
(The categories of personal information described in the California Customer Records Act (Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.80(e))
Specifically, name, signature, social security number, physical characteristics or description, address, telephone number, passport number, driver’s license or state identification card number, insurance policy number, education, employment, employment history, bank account number, or other financial information, medical information, or health insurance information
|Our service providers including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors.
We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, better understand our customers, prospective customers, and employees, marketing, and advertising.
To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes.
To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes.
To our partners, to provide integrations that enable our services to interconnect with third party software and to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners to co-sponsor events that you choose to attend.
To our payment processor, to manage credit card processing.
To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.
Characteristics of protected classifications under California or federal law.
Specifically, gender, marital status, race/ethnicity, gender identity, disability, requests for family care leave, medical leave, pregnancy disability leave, age if over 40
|Our service providers, including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors.
We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, and better understand our employees.
To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes.
To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes.
To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.
Commercial information, including records of personal property, products or services purchased, obtained, or considered, or other purchasing or consuming histories or tendencies.
Specifically, records of products or services purchased, obtained, or considered
|Our service providers including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors.
We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, better understand our customers, prospective customers, and employees, marketing, and advertising.
To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes.
To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes.
To our partners, to provide integrations that enable our services to interconnect with third party software and to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners to co-sponsor events that you choose to attend.
To our payment processor, to manage credit card processing.
To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.
Internet or other electronic network activity information, including, but not limited to, browsing history, search history, and information regarding a consumer’s interaction with an internet website application, or advertisement.
Specifically, browsing history, search history, and information regarding a consumer’s interaction with an internet website application or advertisement
|Our service providers including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors.
We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, better understand our customers, prospective customers, and employees, marketing, and advertising.
To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes.
To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes.
To our partners, to provide integrations that enable our services to interconnect with third party software and to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners to co-sponsor events that you choose to attend.
To our payment processor, to manage credit card processing.
To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.
Geolocation data.
Specifically, location using IP addresses
|Our service providers including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors.
We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, better understand our customers, prospective customers, and employees, marketing, and advertising.
To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes.
To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes.
To our partners, to provide integrations that enable our services to interconnect with third party software and to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners to co-sponsor events that you choose to attend.
To our payment processor, to manage credit card processing.
To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.
Audio, electronic, visual, thermal, olfactory, or similar information.
Specifically, audio and video call recordings.
|Our service providers including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors.
We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, better understand our customers, prospective customers, and employees, marketing, and advertising.
To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes.
To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes.
To our partners, to provide integrations that enable our services to interconnect with third party software and to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners to co-sponsor events that you choose to attend.
To our payment processor, to manage credit card processing.
To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.
Professional or Employment related information.
Specifically, job information, compensation, benefits, contact information, work history
|Our service providers including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors.
We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, better understand our customers, prospective customers, and employees, marketing, and advertising.
To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes.
To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes.
To our partners, to provide integrations that enable our services to interconnect with third party software and to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners to co-sponsor events that you choose to attend.
To our payment processor, to manage credit card processing.
To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.
Education information, defined as information that is not publicly available personally identifiable information as defined in the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (20 U.S.C. Sec. 1232g; 34 C.F.R. Part 99).
Specifically, education history
|Our service providers including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors.
We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, better understand our customers, prospective customers, and employees, marketing, and advertising.
To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes.
To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes.
To our partners, to provide integrations that enable our services to interconnect with third party software and to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners to co-sponsor events that you choose to attend.
To our payment processor, to manage credit card processing.
To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.
|A consumer’s social security, driver’s license, state identification card, or passport number
|Our service providers including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors.
We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, better understand our customers, prospective customers, and employees, marketing, and advertising.
To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes.
To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes.
To our partners, to provide integrations that enable our services to interconnect with third party software and to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners to co-sponsor events that you choose to attend.
To our payment processor, to manage credit card processing.
To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.
A consumer’s account log-in, financial account, debit card, or credit card number in combination with any required security or access code, password, or credentials allowing access to an account.
Specifically, account log-in, credentials allowing access to an account
Our service providers including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors.
We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, better understand our customers, prospective customers, and employees, marketing, and advertising.
To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes.
To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes.
To our partners, to provide integrations that enable our services to interconnect with third party software and to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners to co-sponsor events that you choose to attend.
To our payment processor, to manage credit card processing.
To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.
A consumer’s racial or ethnic origin, religious or philosophical beliefs, or union membership.
Specifically, racial or ethnic origin
|Our service providers including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors.
We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, better understand our customers, prospective customers, and employees, marketing, and advertising.
To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes.
To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes.
To our partners, to provide integrations that enable our services to interconnect with third party software and to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners to co-sponsor events that you choose to attend.
To our payment processor, to manage credit card processing.
To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.
Personal information collected and analyzed concerning a consumer’s health.
Specifically, health information related to receiving employee benefits
|Our service providers including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors.
We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, better understand our customers, prospective customers, and employees, marketing, and advertising.
To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes.
To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes.
To our partners, to provide integrations that enable our services to interconnect with third party software and to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners to co-sponsor events that you choose to attend.
To our payment processor, to manage credit card processing.
To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.
Business or Commercial Purpose for Collecting Personal Information. Avalara uses the personal information that it collects to provide and improve services, authenticate for service access, fraud detection and prevention, security, troubleshoot, event planning and hosting, communicate with you, provide materials you request, including white paper downloads, provide chat functionality on our website, to follow up with you upon your registrations for online seminars or in-person events, understand your preferences to enhance your experience and send you relevant information about us, our affiliates, and partners.
Avalara collects such information from the following categories of sources:
Directly from You. Avalara may collect personal information when you: inquire about one of our services or purchase our services; send an email to Avalara or start a live chat with us; interact with our website, products or services; register for an event or seminar; download content like white papers; create an account with us; and use our mobile services.
Cookies and Other Technologies. Avalara and its affiliates, and trusted third parties may use cookies or other technologies to collect data about your device and activity on our website.
Third Parties, including Service Providers. Avalara may also collect personal data from other sources, including third parties from whom we have purchased data, and we may combine this data with data we already have about you. For example, we may collect personal data from:
Partners. Avalara may engage in joint marketing activities or event sponsorships with our third-party partners and we may collect personal data about you from these activities. We also allow partners to provide referrals to Avalara of individuals who may be interested in learning more about Avalara’s services.
Service Providers. Avalara may also engage with third party service providers who help us understand how our customers are using Avalara’s services.
4. AUTHORIZED AGENT
You can designate an authorized agent to make a request under the CCPA on your behalf if:
- The authorized agent is a natural person or a business entity and the agent provides proof that you gave the agent signed permission to submit the request; and
- You directly confirm with Avalara that you provided the authorized agent with permission to submit the request.
If you use an authorized agent to submit a request to exercise your right to know, correct or your right to request deletion, please provide any information Avalara requests to verify your identity. The information that Avalara asks you to provide to verify your identity will depend on your prior interactions with us and the sensitivity of the personal information at issue.
If you provide an authorized agent with power of attorney pursuant to Probate Code sections 4121 to 4130, it may not be necessary to perform these steps and we will respond to any request from such authorized agent in accordance with the CCPA.
5. CONTACT FOR MORE INFORMATION
If you have any questions or comments about this notice and policy, the ways in which we collect and use your personal information, your choices and rights regarding such use, please do not hesitate to contact us at:
Email address: dataprivacy@avalara.com
Postal address: Avalara, Inc., Attention: Chief Legal Officer, 255 S. King Street, Suite 1800, Seattle, WA 98104