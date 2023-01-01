California Consumer Privacy Act Disclosures

Category of personal information or sensitive personal information with reference to CCPA definitions Categories of third parties personal information was disclosed to Business or commercial purpose for disclosure

Identifiers such as a real name, alias, postal address, unique personal identifier, online identifier, Internet Protocol address, email address, account name, social security number, driver’s license number, passport number, or other similar identifiers. Our service providers including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors. We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, better understand our customers, prospective customers, and employees, marketing, and advertising. To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes. To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes. To our partners, to provide integrations that enable our services to interconnect with third party software and to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners to co-sponsor events that you choose to attend. To our payment processor, to manage credit card processing. To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.

Any information that identifies, relates to, describes, or is capable of being associated with, a particular individual, including, but not limited to, his or her name, signature, social security number, physical characteristics or description, address, telephone number, passport number, driver’s license or state identification card number, insurance policy number, education, employment, employment history, bank account number, credit card number, debit card number, or any other financial information, medical information, or health insurance information, but excluding publicly available information that is lawfully made available to the general public from federal, state, or local government records. (The categories of personal information described in the California Customer Records Act (Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.80(e)) Specifically, name, signature, social security number, physical characteristics or description, address, telephone number, passport number, driver’s license or state identification card number, insurance policy number, education, employment, employment history, bank account number, or other financial information, medical information, or health insurance information Our service providers including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors. We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, better understand our customers, prospective customers, and employees, marketing, and advertising. To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes. To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes. To our partners, to provide integrations that enable our services to interconnect with third party software and to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners to co-sponsor events that you choose to attend. To our payment processor, to manage credit card processing. To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.

Characteristics of protected classifications under California or federal law. Specifically, gender, marital status, race/ethnicity, gender identity, disability, requests for family care leave, medical leave, pregnancy disability leave, age if over 40 Our service providers, including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors. We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, and better understand our employees. To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes. To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes. To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.

Commercial information, including records of personal property, products or services purchased, obtained, or considered, or other purchasing or consuming histories or tendencies. Specifically, records of products or services purchased, obtained, or considered Our service providers including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors. We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, better understand our customers, prospective customers, and employees, marketing, and advertising. To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes. To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes. To our partners, to provide integrations that enable our services to interconnect with third party software and to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners to co-sponsor events that you choose to attend. To our payment processor, to manage credit card processing. To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.

Internet or other electronic network activity information, including, but not limited to, browsing history, search history, and information regarding a consumer’s interaction with an internet website application, or advertisement. Specifically, browsing history, search history, and information regarding a consumer’s interaction with an internet website application or advertisement Our service providers including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors. We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, better understand our customers, prospective customers, and employees, marketing, and advertising. To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes. To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes. To our partners, to provide integrations that enable our services to interconnect with third party software and to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners to co-sponsor events that you choose to attend. To our payment processor, to manage credit card processing. To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.

Geolocation data. Specifically, location using IP addresses Our service providers including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors. We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, better understand our customers, prospective customers, and employees, marketing, and advertising. To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes. To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes. To our partners, to provide integrations that enable our services to interconnect with third party software and to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners to co-sponsor events that you choose to attend. To our payment processor, to manage credit card processing. To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.

Audio, electronic, visual, thermal, olfactory, or similar information. Specifically, audio and video call recordings. Our service providers including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors. We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, better understand our customers, prospective customers, and employees, marketing, and advertising. To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes. To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes. To our partners, to provide integrations that enable our services to interconnect with third party software and to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners to co-sponsor events that you choose to attend. To our payment processor, to manage credit card processing. To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.

Professional or Employment related information. Specifically, job information, compensation, benefits, contact information, work history Our service providers including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors. We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, better understand our customers, prospective customers, and employees, marketing, and advertising. To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes. To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes. To our partners, to provide integrations that enable our services to interconnect with third party software and to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners to co-sponsor events that you choose to attend. To our payment processor, to manage credit card processing. To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.

Education information, defined as information that is not publicly available personally identifiable information as defined in the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (20 U.S.C. Sec. 1232g; 34 C.F.R. Part 99). Specifically, education history Our service providers including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors. We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, better understand our customers, prospective customers, and employees, marketing, and advertising. To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes. To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes. To our partners, to provide integrations that enable our services to interconnect with third party software and to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners to co-sponsor events that you choose to attend. To our payment processor, to manage credit card processing. To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.

A consumer’s social security, driver’s license, state identification card, or passport number Our service providers including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors. We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, better understand our customers, prospective customers, and employees, marketing, and advertising. To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes. To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes. To our partners, to provide integrations that enable our services to interconnect with third party software and to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners to co-sponsor events that you choose to attend. To our payment processor, to manage credit card processing. To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.

A consumer’s account log-in, financial account, debit card, or credit card number in combination with any required security or access code, password, or credentials allowing access to an account. Specifically, account log-in, credentials allowing access to an account Our service providers including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors. We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, better understand our customers, prospective customers, and employees, marketing, and advertising. To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes. To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes. To our partners, to provide integrations that enable our services to interconnect with third party software and to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners to co-sponsor events that you choose to attend. To our payment processor, to manage credit card processing. To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.

A consumer’s racial or ethnic origin, religious or philosophical beliefs, or union membership. Specifically, racial or ethnic origin Our service providers including our CRM service provider, cloud services and data warehousing providers, data analytics providers, logging and log management services, HR and recruiting software providers, benefits providers, security services, communication and productivity software and services, social networks, Avalara affiliates and subsidiaries, partners, to third parties subject to compelled disclosures, and to payment processors. We may share your data with service providers and vendors to perform services on our behalf, including to organize data, manage our employee base and provide benefits, better understand our customers, prospective customers, and employees, marketing, and advertising. To our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control), to provide services, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes. To Vista, our private equity sponsor, and its affiliates, including Vista Consulting Group (US), for administration, research, database development, workforce analytics and business operation purposes. To our partners, to provide integrations that enable our services to interconnect with third party software and to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners to co-sponsor events that you choose to attend. To our payment processor, to manage credit card processing. To relevant governmental authorities if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also share your data to third parties, to protect our rights and property, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. We may also share your personal information to third parties to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.