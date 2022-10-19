Avalara Data Processing Agreement
Last updated October 19, 2022
The Data Processing Agreement in place between the Avalara contracting entity below and Customer is available below and is incorporated into the Agreement between the Avalara contracting entity below and Customer. Customer may download a signed DPA at the link below. FAQs are available here.
Avalara Contracting Entity
DPA
Avalara Europe Ltd.
Avalara Europe Ltd. Data Processing Agreement
*Executed Version here.
Avalara, Inc.
Avalara, Inc. Data Processing Agreement
*Executed Version here.