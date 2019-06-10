Avalara Guarantee

If you are an AvaTax customer in good standing, and you suffer a negative audit finding and financial loss due to an inaccurate result returned by the Avalara service, we will pay your uncollected tax, penalties, and interest, or refund your prior 12 months’ service fee, whichever is lower.*

*The following limitations apply to this guarantee:

You must have: (1) properly set up, configured, and maintained your tax profile in the AvaTax system and correctly classified the items you sell; (2) notified Avalara no later than the earlier of: (i) 10 days after the taxing authorities negative audit finding, or (ii) 45 days after you or the taxing authority initially identified an issue relating to Avalara’s error; (3) assisted Avalara in confirming the occurrence of the error, including providing Avalara with access to your logs, reports, and other records; (4) assisted Avalara in challenging the taxing authority determinations if Avalara determines them to be incorrect; and (5) mitigated your losses after becoming aware of a potential error.

Avalara is not responsible for incorrect results caused by a taxing authority’s failure to provide correct or current rates and/or rules. This guarantee only applies to sales tax calculation results provided by the AvaTax Service after October 15, 2015. See Section 4 of the Terms and Conditions for details.