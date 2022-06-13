NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF RECEIVING A PRIZE. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

This Avalara Giveaway (the “Giveaway”) is sponsored by Avalara, Inc. (“Avalara”), whose principal place of business is 255 S King St, Suite 1800, Seattle, WA 98104. By entering the Giveaway, each entrant (“Entrant”) hereby agrees to these official rules (the “Official Rules”) of this Giveaway.

PRIZE: One giveaway prize will be awarded to the winning qualified applicant. The Giveaway prize is one set of Bose wireless earbuds. Prize is valued at approximately $295.00. Prize award requires compliance with the terms and conditions contained in these Official Rules.

ELIGIBILITY: The Giveaway is open only to confirmed attendees of the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference on June 27-30, 2022 (the “Event”). Must also be a legal resident of the 50 United States and District of Columbia and be 18 years of age or older, or the age of majority in their state of residence, whichever is older, at the time of entry, as confirmed by a valid government-issued photo identification. Employees of Avalara are not eligible. Avalara reserves the right to disqualify anyone from participation. All determinations will be made by Avalara in its sole discretion.

HOW TO ENTER: No purchase is necessary to enter or win the Giveaway. To enter, tap your phone against an Avalara koozie to be taken to a copy of the respective Giveaway entry webpage located at http://tap2interact.com/file-manager/avalara/hitec and provide your first and last name, title, company email, and company phone number. Entries submitted to Avalara are the property of Avalara and will not be returned. Incomplete entries will not be accepted. All entries must be submitted during Event show hours; entries received after the Event ends will not be accepted. Limit one entry per person. Odds of winning depend on number of valid entries received.

ACCEPTING THE PRIZE: Following the Event, on July 1, 2022, Avalara will (i) select one winner in a random drawing from all valid entries received, and (ii) notify the winner by sending an email to the email addressed provided by the winner. The winner shall have one week in which to claim the prize. If the winner does not claim the prize, the winner will forfeit the prize and a new drawing will be conducted with an alternate winner selected from the remaining pool of eligible participants. This process will continue until a winner claims the prize. As a condition of being awarded the prize, the winner must provide a valid mailing address to which the prize may be shipped. By accepting the prize, the winner agrees that Avalara, its affiliates, distributors, partners, consultants, agents, and all of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents will have no liability for, and the winner shall hold all such parties harmless against damage, loss, or injury that may arise in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from, the winner’s acceptance, possession, use or misuse of prizes, participating in any prize-related activity, or participation in the Giveaway. The winner agrees to provide to Avalara any required tax form, including Form W-9, or other information reasonably requested by Avalara relating to the award of the prize. Avalara will furnish to the Internal Revenue Service any required tax reporting forms relating to the award of the prize, including Form 1099-MISC.

PRIZE RESTRICTIONS: Winner is solely responsible for all taxes, fees, and insurance expenses, if any. No prize substitution, cash substitution, assignment, or transfer of the prize is permitted, except that Avalara may substitute a prize of equal or greater value in the event it deems necessary. All prizes are awarded “AS IS” and WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, expressed or implied, except as provided by the supplier. The winner will look solely to the supplier of the prize for any supplier warranties that might accompany the prize. The prize will be mailed to U.S. addresses only.

CONSENT TO USE OF INFORMATION: Each entrant specifically acknowledges and agrees that Avalara and its affiliates, distributors, partners, consultants, agents, advertising and promotional agencies, and suppliers may utilize information obtained from the entrant, including but not limited to, to contact them and/or to offer products or services or for other promotional purposes. Any information collected through this Giveaway will be governed by Avalara's Privacy Policy available at https://www.avalara.com/us/en/legal/privacy-policy.html. If an entrant would like to have their name removed from future mailings by Avalara, he or she may unsubscribe at the Avalara web site or notify Avalara at the following address: dataprivacy@avalara.com, except that this shall not apply to notification of the winner. By submitting an entry, each entrant consents to the use of his or her name, likeness, biographical information, photograph, video (including the use and appearance of entrant’s photograph and video on the web site of Avalara, and its affiliates and partners), and voice in this and future promotions and publicity without further compensation, except where prohibited by law.

DISCLAIMER: Avalara assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation, theft, destruction or alteration of, or unauthorized access to, entries. If for any reason this Giveaway is not capable of running as planned due to any causes beyond the control of Avalara, including without limitation any circumstances that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this Giveaway, Avalara reserves the right at its sole discretion, to terminate, modify, or suspend the Giveaway.

VIOLATIONS OF RULES: Any person attempting to defraud or tamper with Giveaway in any way will be ineligible for prizes and may be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

GENERAL RELEASE: By entering, you release Avalara from any liability whatsoever, and waive any and all causes of action, related to any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with this Giveaway (including, without limitation, claims, costs, injuries, losses, and damages related to rights of publicity or privacy, defamation or portrayal in a false light, whether intentional or unintentional), whether under a theory of contract, tort (including negligence), warranty, or other theory.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY: Avalara shall not be responsible or liable for any damages or losses of any kind, including without limitation direct, indirect, incidental, consequential or punitive damages arising from your participation in the Giveaway, or use of or inability to use any prize, even if Avalara has been advised of the possibility of such damages. Some jurisdictions do not allow the limitations or exclusions of liability for incidental or consequential damages so the above may not apply to you.

DISPUTES/CHOICE OF LAW: Except where prohibited, each entrant agrees that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Giveaway or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the state or federal courts situated in Seattle, Washington. The laws of the State of Washington, without reference to Washington’s choice of law rules, govern the Giveaway and all aspects related thereto.

MISCELLANEOUS: The Giveaway is subject to all applicable federal, state, provincial, and local laws. Avalara reserves the right to suspend or cancel the Giveaway or limit eligibility for participation in the Giveaway should viruses, bugs, unauthorized human intervention, or other causes beyond Avalara’s control affect the administration, security, or proper play of the Giveaway, or Avalara otherwise becomes (as determined in its sole discretion) incapable of running the Giveaway as planned. Avalara’s failure to enforce any provision of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of that provision, nor will it waive or invalidate any other provision of these Official Rules. Avalara shall be entitled to interpret these rules as needed, including but not limited to rules regarding entries, selection of winners, deadlines, restrictions on the prizes, and eligibility, and all of its decisions are final. Giveaway entrants agree to be bound by all interpretations of the rules by Avalara and all decisions of Avalara in connection with the Giveaway. Any provision of these Official Rules deemed unenforceable will be enforced to the extent permissible, and the remainder of these Official Rules will remain in effect