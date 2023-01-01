Please note that these updated Supplemental Terms will apply to your Avalara Service upon any renewal, upgrade, or additional service purchase made on or after January 1, 2023.

Last updated January 1, 2023.



These Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification Supplemental Terms (“Managed Tariff Code Classification Terms”) govern Customer’s purchase and use of Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification. These Managed Tariff Code Classification Terms are in addition to, and incorporate by reference, the Avalara Terms and Conditions available at www.avalara.com/terms (the “Terms”). Any capitalized terms used in these Managed Tariff Code Classification Terms and not defined have the meanings given in the Terms.

Definitions.

“Item” means a physical item or product that can be assigned a tariff code for a specific country.

“Managed Tariff Code Classification” (formerly known as Item Classification) is the assignment of a tariff code for a single specified country based on the product attributes provided by Customer.

2. Customer Obligations. Customer shall provide Avalara with (i) a sufficient natural-language description for each Item; and (ii) the data specified in the Documentation or otherwise requested by Avalara. Customer is solely responsible for the accuracy and completeness of all data provided by Customer. Customer shall transmit the Item data using the method designated by Avalara.

3. Avalara Obligations. Avalara shall provide Managed Tariff Code Classifications for the Items Customer submits. If Customer provides insufficient information, Avalara may request supplemental information to complete the Managed Tariff Code Classifications.

4. Fees. Customer shall pay the fees for Managed Tariff Code Classification based on Customer’s subscription plan and usage of the Service specified in each Order Document.

5. No Automatic Upgrade. Customer’s Managed Tariff Code Classification subscription plan will not be automatically upgraded to the next highest subscription tier if Customer’s usage exceeds its subscription plan.

6. One-Time Managed Tariff Code Classification Service. Customers may purchase Managed Tariff Code Classification on a project basis ("One-Time Managed Tariff Code Classification Service"). For Customers who purchase One-Time Managed Tariff Code Classification Service, Customer shall pay (i) the set-up fee and (ii) the service fee set forth in the Order Document. The term for One-Time Managed Tariff Code Classification Service is 60 days from the Effective Date and does not renew. Purchase of this Service is non-cancellable and nonrefundable. If Customer purchases both One-Time Managed Tariff Code Classification Service and Managed Tariff Code Classification Service, the Services will not run concurrently; the One-Time Managed Tariff Code Classification Service will run first for the full 60-day period, and then the Managed Tariff Code Classification Service subscription will begin.