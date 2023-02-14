Avalara Privacy Notice

Last Updated: February 14, 2023 Avalara, Inc., is committed to protecting the privacy of individuals whose personal data we collect (“you” or “your). Avalara may collect personal data from individuals who register to use Avalara’s services, applications, and programs (“Services”), visitors to our website, individuals who request information, prospective customers, and event attendees. This Privacy Notice describes how Avalara and its subsidiaries and affiliated companies (“Avalara” or “we”) collect, use, and disclose personal data, and the choices Avalara offers regarding its collection and use of personal data.

Personal Data Collected

Data collected from you:

Avalara collects personal data directly from you, for instance when you inquire about one of Avalara’s Services or send an email to Avalara, or from your interactions with our website, products or Services. Details include: Contact details. When you inquire about our Services, register for an event or seminar, download content like white papers, communicate with us by email, or enter a live chat, we may collect your contact details, such as your name, company, address, phone number, fax number, and email address. If your company uses the Services and we provision you an account, we may collect your name, email address, and associated IP address as part of your company’s use of the Services. Account creation. When you create an account with us via our website, we may collect your contact details and a password.



Billing data. When you purchase Services or register to attend an event, we may collect billing and payment information. Device and usage data. When you use our website or our Services, we may also automatically collect data about your device and about your usage of and activity on our website and Services. For example, we collect your device’s operating system type, IP address, device identifiers, browser type, device type, domain name, access times, and the duration of visit, and other information. Data from our mobile apps. When you use our mobile Services, we may collect your contact details, the geographic location of the device, the geographic locations you provide to our Services, and geographic areas derived from your IP address. We may also collect information about your invoices such as postal addresses, invoice numbers, exemption certificate numbers, item descriptions, quantities, and amounts. Chat data. When you start a live chat, Avalara will collect a log about your interaction with Avalara’s chat agents.



Cookies and Other Technologies. When you navigate our website, we may use cookies or other technologies to collect data about your device and activity on our website. For more information about the Cookies and Other Technologies we use, the data we collect and your choices, please click here. Personal data collected from other sources:



Avalara may also collect personal data from other sources, including third parties from whom we have purchased data, and we may combine this data with data we already have about you. For example, we may collect personal data from: Partners. Avalara may engage in joint marketing activities or event sponsorships with our third-party partners and we may collect personal data about you from these activities. We also allow partners to provide referrals to Avalara of individuals who may be interested in learning more about Avalara’s Services. We rely on our partners to obtain your permission before sharing your personal data with us. Service Providers. Avalara may also engage with third party service providers who help us understand how our customers are using Avalara’s Services.

How We Use Your Personal Data

Avalara uses your data to provide you with and improve upon the Services that you or your company requests, to communicate with you, and to advertise to you through third party publishers. Providing and Improving Avalara’s Services. Avalara uses the data you provide, or data that we collect when you use our Services, to operate our Services, provide you with the Service that you or your company has requested, and to continually improve our Service offerings, internal systems, website, and processes. We may use your data to authenticate your ability to access and use the Services. We also use your data to detect and prevent fraud, protect the security of our website and Services, and enhance the safety of our Services. We may also use data provided by you or collected by third party service providers or partners on our behalf to troubleshoot or provide customer support.

We may also use your data to plan and host corporate events, including online webinars.



Communicating with you. Avalara’s website allows you to download white papers, fill out forms for more details about our Services, and to engage with us via our chat functionality. You can also register to attend online seminars or in-person events. We use this information to provide you with the material you requested, to follow up with you about your interest in the Services, or to register you for the event you request. We may also use personal data to understand you and your preferences so that we may enhance your experience and send you information about Avalara, our affiliates, and our partners, such as information about promotions or events. Avalara may also receive personal data from other sources, including third parties from whom we have purchased data, and combine this with the data we already have about you. This helps us to update, expand and analyze our records, identify new customers, and create more tailored advertising to provide products and services that may be of interest to you. If you follow or like Avalara on third party social media sites, we can see your public profile and may direct advertising to you.



Advertising. We may use data collected via cookies and other technologies to manage our advertising on other sites or to provide you offers or advertisements, including for third-party services, based upon your browsing activities and interests. For more details, please click here. Legal bases for processing (EEA and UK users). We collect and process information about users based in the European Economic Area (“EEA”) and the United Kingdom (“UK”) where we have a basis to do so under applicable law. Avalara relies on one of the following four legal bases for processing your data: Contract. When you or your company enter into an agreement with us, we will process your data to fulfill the terms of our contract.

Legitimate interest. We have a legitimate interest in protecting the safety and security of our Services, operating and improving the Services, supporting our customers, marketing and promoting the Services, and protecting our interests.

Consent. In some cases, you will give us consent to use your data for a specific purpose.

Legal obligation. We may be required to process your data to comply with a legal obligation.

EEA and UK users have a number of rights in relation to their personal data processed by Avalara. Individuals residing in the EEA or the UK can review a summary of those rights here

Why We Share Personal Data

Service Providers. Avalara may share your data with our contracted service providers and vendors so that these service providers and vendors can perform services on our behalf. For example, we use a third-party customer relationship management platform or data analytics platform to organize data and better understand our customers and prospective customers. These service providers are authorized to use your data only as necessary to provide the requested services to us. We may also share personal data with third-party social networking websites, like LinkedIn, for our marketing and advertising on those websites. Unless described in this Privacy Notice, Avalara does not share, sell, rent, or trade any data with third parties for their promotional purposes. Affiliates and Subsidiaries. We may share your data with our subsidiaries and affiliates (those entities under common control) to provide the Services you request, such as customer support, marketing, technical operations, and account management purposes.

Avalara Partners. Avalara’s extensive partner network provides a broad range of integrations that enable our Services to interconnect with third party software. We may share your data with these partners to support our mutual customers. We may also share your data with our partners who co-sponsor events that you choose to attend.

Billing. Avalara uses a third-party service provider to manage credit card processing. This service provider is not permitted to store, retain, or use billing information except for the sole purpose of credit card processing on our behalf.

Compelled Disclosure. Avalara reserves the right to share your data if required by law or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or valid legal process. We may also disclose your data to protect the rights and property of Avalara, our agents, employees, partners and customers, including to prevent or stop an attack on our systems or network or to prevent spam or attempts to defraud our users. Finally, we may also need to disclose your data in connection with or during the negotiation of any merger, financing, acquisition, bankruptcy, dissolution, transaction or proceeding involving the sale, transfer, divestiture or disclosure of all or a portion of our business or assets to another company.



How to Manage Your Personal Data

Communication Preferences. If you have received promotional communications from Avalara via email and would like to opt-out of future communications, you can click on the “unsubscribe” link located on the bottom of the emails message or you can go here. If you unsubscribe from receiving promotional communications, you may still receive transactional messages regarding Service notifications, updates to our terms or Privacy Notice, or our ongoing relationship. To opt out of other forms of communication, you may unsubscribe by contacting us using the information in the “Contacting Us" section below. Managing personal data. Avalara provides different accounts with varying functionality depending on the Services users access. Avalara accounts generally permit you to update your user settings or profile by logging into the applicable website or Service with your username and password. If you do not have an account but wish to make a request to manage your data, you can contact Avalara using the information in the “Contact Us” section below. Requests to manage your data will be addressed within a reasonable timeframe. If you are an employee of an Avalara customer, you may also wish to contact your company’s system administrator for assistance in managing your data.

California Privacy Rights

California residents can review Avalara’s California Consumer Privacy Act disclosures here.

International Transfers of Personal Data

Avalara may process and store your data in your region or we may transfer it to the United States or to other countries in which we have affiliates, subsidiaries, or service providers. You can find a list of our global offices here. We may transfer data from the European Economic Area and Switzerland to other countries and, when we do, we use legal mechanisms like contracts to make sure there is an adequate transfer mechanism in place.

Data Controller

Avalara is the data controller for some of the personal data described in this Privacy Notice and is located at 255 South King Street, Suite 1800, Seattle, Washington 98104. Our telephone number is 877-219-7691. If you use Avalara’s Services through your company or organization, then Avalara is the data processor with respect to your data and your company or organization is the data controller.

Monitoring of Incoming Emails

All incoming emails sent to Avalara email accounts will be archived and may be scanned by Avalara and/or our external service providers to detect and prevent threats to our systems, investigate illegal or inappropriate behavior, and/or eliminate unsolicited promotional emails (“spam”). If you have any concerns about this process, please contact us.

Changes to this Privacy Notice

Avalara reserves the right to change this Privacy Notice. When we make changes to the Privacy Notice, we will update this page and change the "last updated" date above.

Contact Us