Avalara Subprocessors
Last updated: June 17, 2022
Avalara uses third parties, subprocessors, to provide specific functionality within Avalara’s services. If Customer objects to the addition of a subprocessor, Customer must email legal@avalara.com. Otherwise, continued use of the Services signifies Customer’s acceptance of new subprocessors. The following subprocessors may access and process personal information of Avalara’s customers:
DATE ADDED
Entity Name
Purpose
Entity Country
2/24/2020
Adobe, Inc.
Tag management system
United States
2/24/2020
Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)
Cloud-based computing and data hosting services
United States
2/24/2020
Atlassian Pty Ltd.
Cloud-based project management and collaboration software tools
Australia
|6/17/2022
|BigID, Inc.
|Data discovery and privacy compliance services
|United States
|6/17/2022
|Confluent, Inc.
|Event data processing and real-time data pipeline engine
|United States
|6/17/2022
|Content Square, Inc.
|Customer experience analytics service
|United States
|6/17/2022
|Databricks, Inc.
|Cloud-based data warehousing
|United States
2/24/2020
FullStory, Inc.
Customer experience analytics service
United States
|3/13/2023
|Hex Technologies, Inc.
|Application analytics service
|United States
9/3/2021
IDology, Inc.
Age verification service for Avalara Age Verification (an add-on feature to AvaTax for Beverage Alcohol)
United States
2/24/2020
Microsoft Corporation
Cloud-based and on-premises office productivity tools and a business analytics service
United States
2/10/2022
Mimecast North America, Inc.
Email security and archiving
United States
4/3/2020
MongoDB, Inc.
General purpose database platform
United States
2/24/2020
Okta, Inc.
Cloud-based access management service
United States
2/24/2020
Rapid 7 Ireland Limited
Log management and analytics service
United States
2/24/2020
Salesforce.com, Inc.
Customer management platform
United States
2/24/2020
Slack Technologies, Inc.
Communication and productivity software as a service and related technology
United States
6/8/2020
Snowflake Inc.
Cloud-based data warehousing
United States
2/24/2020
Splunk, Inc.
Real-time cloud monitoring service
United States
2/24/2020
Sumo Logic, Inc.
Cloud-based logs and metrics management service
United States
2/24/2020
Twilio, Inc.
Customer data infrastructure platform
United States
9/17/2020
Uplevel, Inc.
Data analysis tool relating to Avalara team behavior to maximize effectiveness
United States
Avalara Group Sub-processors
The following entities are subsidiaries or affiliates of Avalara (as Avalara is defined in the Terms). Accordingly, they function as subprocessors when they perform activities to provide the Services. Depending on the geographic location of Customer and the Services provided, Avalara may engage one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates as subprocessors to deliver some or all of the Services provided to Customer. Avalara subsidiaries or affiliates are as follows:
Entity Name
Country
Avalara, Inc.
United States
AFT France SAS
France
AFT Italy S.r.L.
Italy
Avalara FT Spain SL
Spain
AFTC Fiscal Services UK Ltd
United Kingdom
AFTC, Inc.
United States
AvaFuel LLC
United States
Avalara Brasil – Assessoria e Consultoria Tributária e Tecnológica Ltda
Brazil
Avalara Canada ULC
Canada
Avalara Client Trust
United States
Avalara EU Holdings UK Limited
United Kingdom
Avalara Europe Ltd
United Kingdom
Avalara FT Poland
Polish
Avalara Luxembourg S.a.r.l.
Luxembourg
Avalara Technologies Private Limited
India
EDIGrid Romania
Romania
Impendulo ApS
Denmark
Impendulo BV
Netherlands
Impendulo Hellas Mon. Epe
Greece
Impendulo Lda
Portugal
Impendulo Limited
United Kingdom
Impendulo Limited (CY)
Cyprus
Impendulo Oy
Finland
Impendulo SARL
France
INPOSIA Solutions France
France
INPOSIA Solutions GmbH
Germany
INPOSIA Solutions Italia S.r.L.
Italy
INPOSIA Turkey
Turkey
Transaction Tax Consulting Group, LLC
United States
Transaction Tax Resources, Inc.
United States
VAT Applications NV
Belgium
VAT House Services NV
Belgium