Avalara Subprocessors

Last updated: June 17, 2022 

Avalara uses third parties, subprocessors, to provide specific functionality within Avalara’s services.  If Customer objects to the addition of a subprocessor, Customer must email legal@avalara.com.  Otherwise, continued use of the Services signifies Customer’s acceptance of new subprocessors. The following subprocessors may access and process personal information of Avalara’s customers:  

DATE ADDED

Entity Name

Purpose

Entity Country

2/24/2020

Adobe, Inc.

Tag management system

United States

2/24/2020

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

Cloud-based computing and data hosting services

United States

2/24/2020

Atlassian Pty Ltd.

Cloud-based project management and collaboration software tools

Australia

6/17/2022BigID, Inc.Data discovery and privacy compliance servicesUnited States
6/17/2022Confluent, Inc.Event data processing and real-time data pipeline engineUnited States
6/17/2022Content Square, Inc.Customer experience analytics serviceUnited States
6/17/2022Databricks, Inc.Cloud-based data warehousingUnited States

2/24/2020

FullStory, Inc.

Customer experience analytics service

United States

3/13/2023Hex Technologies, Inc.Application analytics serviceUnited States

9/3/2021

IDology, Inc.

Age verification service for Avalara Age Verification (an add-on feature to AvaTax for Beverage Alcohol)

United States

2/24/2020

Microsoft Corporation

Cloud-based and on-premises office productivity tools and a business analytics service

United States

2/10/2022

Mimecast North America, Inc.

Email security and archiving

United States

4/3/2020

MongoDB, Inc.

General purpose database platform

United States

2/24/2020

Okta, Inc.

Cloud-based access management service

United States

2/24/2020

Rapid 7 Ireland Limited

Log management and analytics service

United States

2/24/2020

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Customer management platform

United States

2/24/2020

Slack Technologies, Inc.

Communication and productivity software as a service and related technology

United States

6/8/2020

Snowflake Inc.

Cloud-based data warehousing

United States

2/24/2020

Splunk, Inc.

Real-time cloud monitoring service

United States

2/24/2020

Sumo Logic, Inc.

Cloud-based logs and metrics management service

United States

2/24/2020

Twilio, Inc.

Customer data infrastructure platform

United States

9/17/2020

Uplevel, Inc.

Data analysis tool relating to Avalara team behavior to maximize effectiveness

United States

Avalara Group Sub-processors

The following entities are subsidiaries or affiliates of Avalara (as Avalara is defined in the Terms). Accordingly, they function as subprocessors when they perform activities to provide the Services. Depending on the geographic location of Customer and the Services provided, Avalara may engage one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates as subprocessors to deliver some or all of the Services provided to Customer. Avalara subsidiaries or affiliates are as follows:

Entity Name

Country

Avalara, Inc.

United States

AFT France SAS

France

AFT Italy S.r.L.

Italy

Avalara FT Spain SL

Spain

AFTC Fiscal Services UK Ltd

United Kingdom

AFTC, Inc.

United States

AvaFuel LLC

United States

Avalara Brasil – Assessoria e Consultoria Tributária e Tecnológica Ltda

Brazil

Avalara Canada ULC

Canada

Avalara Client Trust

United States

Avalara EU Holdings UK Limited

United Kingdom

Avalara Europe Ltd

United Kingdom

Avalara FT Poland

Polish

Avalara Luxembourg S.a.r.l.

Luxembourg

Avalara Technologies Private Limited

India

EDIGrid Romania

Romania

Impendulo ApS

Denmark

Impendulo BV

Netherlands

Impendulo Hellas Mon. Epe

Greece

Impendulo Lda

Portugal

Impendulo Limited

United Kingdom

Impendulo Limited (CY)

Cyprus

Impendulo Oy

Finland

Impendulo SARL

France

INPOSIA Solutions France

France

INPOSIA Solutions GmbH

Germany

INPOSIA Solutions Italia S.r.L.

Italy

INPOSIA Turkey

Turkey

Transaction Tax Consulting Group, LLC

United States

Transaction Tax Resources, Inc.

United States

VAT Applications NV

Belgium

VAT House Services NV

Belgium