Avalara uses third parties, subprocessors, to provide specific functionality within Avalara’s services. If Customer objects to the addition of a subprocessor, Customer must email legal@avalara.com . Otherwise, continued use of the Services signifies Customer’s acceptance of new subprocessors. The following subprocessors may access and process personal information of Avalara’s customers:

The following entities are subsidiaries or affiliates of Avalara (as Avalara is defined in the Terms). Accordingly, they function as subprocessors when they perform activities to provide the Services. Depending on the geographic location of Customer and the Services provided, Avalara may engage one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates as subprocessors to deliver some or all of the Services provided to Customer. Avalara subsidiaries or affiliates are as follows: