SuiteWorld 2022 – Avalara Vegas-In-A-Box Giveaway Terms and Conditions

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

This Vegas-In-A-Box Giveaway (the “Giveaway”) is sponsored by Avalara, Inc. (“Avalara”), 255 S. King Street #1800 Seattle, WA 98104. By participating in the Giveaway, you hereby agree to be bound by and comply with these terms and conditions (the “Terms”), and to comply with Avalara’s decisions in connection with this Giveaway, which are final and binding.

1. Eligibility. The Giveaway is open only to confirmed attendees of SuiteWorld 2022 on September 27-30, 2022. Must be a legal resident of the 50 United States and District of Columbia and must be 18 years of age or older, or the age of majority in their state of residence, whichever is older, at the time of entry, as confirmed by a valid government-issued photo identification. Employees of Avalara, its related companies, or its agents are not eligible. Avalara reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify anyone from participation. Any sign-up that does not comply with the requirements described in this section will be ineligible for the Giveaway.

2. Prize. No purchase necessary. The Giveaway includes 1 box per person up to a maximum of 50 boxes. Each box includes: one (1) 18 oz cup, one (1) mint tin, one (1) set of poker cards, one (1) dice stress reliever, and one (1) postcard insert. The prize is valued at approximately $15.00. Box contents are subject to limited quantities.

3. How to Enter No purchase is necessary to enter or win the Giveaway. To enter, visit Avalara’s booth during Event show hours and say the “magic word” to an Avalara staff member. The “magic word” will be distributed to conference attendees via email and/or social media. Prize quantities are limited, and Giveaway entries are accepted only so long as supplies last. Entries may be submitted during the period beginning on September 27, 2022, at 9:00 am and ending when supplies run out.

4. Giveaway Restrictions. You are solely responsible for all taxes, fees, and insurance expenses, if any. No giveaway substitution, cash substitution, assignment, or transfer of the giveaway is permitted, except that Avalara may substitute a giveaway of equal or greater value in the event Avalara deems it necessary. All giveaways are awarded “AS IS” and WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, expressed or implied, except as provided by the supplier. You will look solely to the supplier of the giveaway for any supplier warranties that might accompany the giveaway.

5. Accepting the Prize: While supplies last, attendees may accept their prize at during Event show hours after saying the magic word to an Avalara staff member.

By accepting the prize, the winner agrees that Avalara, its affiliates, distributors, partners, consultants, agents, and all of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents will have no liability for, and the winner shall hold all such parties harmless against damage, loss or injury that may arise in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from, the winner’s acceptance, possession, use or misuse of prizes, participating in any prize-related activity, or participation in the Giveaway. All entrants have an equal chance of winning regardless of the method of entry.

The winner agrees to provide to Avalara any required tax form, including Form W-9, or other information reasonably requested by Avalara relating to the award of the prize. Avalara will furnish to the Internal Revenue Service any required tax reporting forms relating to the award of the prize, including Form 1099-MISC.

6. Consent To Use of Information. Each entrant specifically acknowledges and agrees that Avalara and its affiliates, distributors, partners, consultants, agents, advertising, and promotional agencies, and suppliers may utilize information obtained from the entrant, including but not limited to, to contact them and/or to offer products or services or for other promotional purposes. Any information collected through this Giveaway will be governed by Avalara’s Privacy Policy available at https://www.avalara.com/us/en/legal/privacy-policy.html. If an entrant would like to have their name removed from future mailings by Avalara, he or she may unsubscribe at the Avalara web site or notify Avalara at the following address: dataprivacy@avalara.com, except that this shall not apply to notification of the winner. By submitting an entry (i.e., saying the magic word), each entrant consents to the use of his or her name, likeness, biographical information, photograph, video (including the use and appearance of entrant’s photograph and video on the website of Avalara, and its affiliates and partners), and voice in this and future promotions and publicity without further compensation, except where prohibited by law.

7. General Release. By entering the Giveaway, you release Avalara from any liability whatsoever, and waive any and all causes of action, related to any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with the Giveaway (including, without limitation, claims, costs, injuries, losses, and damages related to rights of publicity or privacy, defamation or portrayal in a false light, whether intentional or unintentional), whether under a theory of contract, tort (including negligence), warranty, or other theory.

8. Limitation of Liability. Avalara shall not be responsible or liable for any damages or losses of any kind, including direct, indirect, incidental, consequential or punitive damages arising from your participation in the Giveaway, or use of or inability to use any giveaway, even if Avalara has been advised of the possibility of such damages. Some jurisdictions do not allow the limitations or exclusions of liability for incidental or consequential damages so the above may not apply to you.

9. Governing Law. The Giveaway and these Terms, including any disputed hereunder, will be governed, construed, and interpreted under the laws of the state of Washington, without giving effect to any conflict of laws principles. The state or federal courts in King County, Washington, will have exclusive jurisdiction over any suit. Depending on the country in which you are employed or engaged as a contractor, additional laws and regulations may apply.

10. Miscellaneous. The Giveaway is subject to all applicable, federal, state, provincial, and local laws. Void where prohibited. Avalara shall be entitled to interpret these rules as needed, including but not limited to rules regarding entries, selection of winners, deadlines, restrictions on the giveaways, and eligibility, and all of its decisions are final. Giveaway entrants agree to be bound by all interpretations of the rules by Avalara and all decisions of Avalara in connection with the Giveaway. Avalara reserves the right to change these Terms at any time, in its sole discretion, and to suspend or cancel the Giveaway or limit eligibility for participation in the Giveaway should viruses, bugs, unauthorized human intervention or other causes beyond Avalara’s control affect the administration, security or proper play of the Giveaway, or Avalara otherwise becomes (as determined in its sole discretion) incapable of running the Giveaway as planned. Avalara’s failure to enforce any provision of these Terms will not constitute a waiver of that provision, nor will it waive or invalidate any other provision of these Terms. If you violate these Terms, violate any law, rule, or regulation in connection with participation in the Giveaway, tamper with the operation of the Giveaway or engage in any conduct that is detrimental or unfair to Avalara, the Giveaway or any other participant (in each case as determined in Avalara’s sole discretion), you are subject to disqualification from entry into the Giveaway. Any provision of these Terms deemed unenforceable will be enforced to the extent permissible, and the remainder of these Terms will remain in effect.