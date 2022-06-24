E-Invoicing, Live Reporting and Electronic Data Interchange Customer Support Supplemental Terms

Last updated 1 July 2022

These Customer Support Supplemental Terms (“Customer Support Terms”) govern Customer’s use of Support Services for Avalara’s e-Invoicing, Live Reporting and Electronic Data Interchange services (collectively “ELR Services”). These Customer Support Terms are in addition to and incorporate by reference the Avalara Service Terms and Conditions located at https://www.avalara.com/terms (the “Terms”).

1. Commencement

Support Services described herein for Avalara’s ELR Services commence following any implementation work and the go-live of the ELR Service.

2. Incident management

The steps below define the process flow for registering and resolving faults experienced by the Customer in respect of ELR Services.

Step 1: Fault detection

If the Customer or Avalara identifies a fault within the ELR Services, it may notify Avalara via an email / telephone. Avalara may otherwise identify faults via automatic monitoring. Faults shall be logged within Avalara’s customer service centre (“CSC”).

Step 2: Incident analysis and classification

Avalara analyses the fault and assigns the fault to a fault class (system or process).

Step 3: Incident prioritisation

A priority is assigned to the incident at hand in relation to the severity of the fault or of the anticipated side-effects.

Step 4: Troubleshooting:

Troubleshooting is made according to the purchased support level and the incident classification and prioritisation. If necessary, Avalara will contact the Customer to carry out troubleshooting.

Informing the Customer in case of an incident

Customer will be informed about detected faults and troubleshooting by email (incident message). Incident reports shall be provided to the Customer to allow them to track the progress of the fault resolution process.

3. Customer Service Centre Availability

Customer Service Centre availability is dependent on the applicable support level as set out in the Order.