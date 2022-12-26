Summary of Changes to Avalara Service Terms and Conditions
This summary applies to changes launched on January 1, 2023.
Avalara has updated its Service Terms and Conditions, effective upon any renewal, upgrade, or service purchase on or after January 1, 2023.
Below is a high-level summary of changes. This summary is provided for reference purposes only and is not a complete list of changes. You should review the updated Avalara Service Terms and Conditions and any Supplemental Terms that are applicable to your Service.
- Clarified acceptable uses of Customer Data.
- Added language to clarify that safeguards and security methods may occasionally updated, upgraded, change, or added.
- Updated Applicable Laws regarding privacy to reflect all existing and newly enacted data privacy laws. Language regarding our compliance with the CCPA was moved to the Data Processing Agreement.
- Language regarding the Initial Subscription Term 60-day trial period has been moved to applicable Supplemental Terms.
- Clarified expiration date and refund policy for unused Services.
- Clarified when and how Service fees may be increased for each Renewal Subscription Term.
- Updated language regarding Avalara’s Service Warranties.
- Updated the definition of Loss to clarify Indemnification section and updated the Limitation of Liability language to account for indemnities in applicable Supplemental Terms.
- Updated when a Party may use the name or logo of the other Party.