Your complete small business sales tax solution
Try Avalara for Small Business free for up to 60 days.
No credit card required
Available to new Avalara customers only.
See what’s included with your free trial of Avalara for Small Business
Returns filing and reporting
Automate sales tax return filing and save time. Five free return e-filings included with your trial.
Exemption certificate management
Store and manage exemption certificates and compliance documents for your tax-exempt customers.
Tax calculation
Apply sales tax automatically across multiple jurisdictions. Get up to 500 transactions (U.S.) during your trial.
Business license guidance
Receive a free report of the business licenses you may need to start or grow your business.
Reclaim your time with small business sales tax automation
Connect to the business systems you already use
Easily connect to your existing business systems, ecommerce platforms, and ERP.
Simplify sales tax returns preparation and filing
Track when tax returns are due in each jurisdiction whether you file annually, quarterly, or monthly.
Extract data from multiple sales channels to generate reports and prepare sales tax returns
View transaction data across multiple channels for a complete picture of your sales and use tax liability
File automatically to avoid missing due dates
See where you may trigger sales tax obligations and apply updated tax rates
Apply tax rates across state sales tax jurisdictions based on product taxability, sales tax holidays, and changing federal and state sales tax regulations (within platforms where that’s needed).
Monitor sales and get alerts when you may need to register and start collecting sales tax in new states
Calculate tax rates with rooftop accuracy at the point of purchase across multiple sales channels
Omit sales tax collection for tax-exempt customers and collect exemption certificates digitally
Access sales and use tax documents anytime, anywhere
With data safely stored in the cloud, there’s no hardware investment, maintenance, or upgrades. Access your documents anytime, anywhere.
Produce detailed sales and use tax reports
Store up to 500 exemption certificates
Pull documents and reports
Get guidance on the business licenses needed when expanding your business
Products and pricing
Features
Returns only
Starting at $19 per month
Avalara for Small Business Standard
Starting at $29 per month
Avalara for Small Business Advanced
Starting at $99 per month
|Returns & Reporting
|Prepare and file sales and use tax returns
|$25 per e-filing
|4 e-filings included per year ($25 for each additional e-filing)
|12 e-filings included per year ($25 for each additional e-filing)
|Track economic nexus using our heat map
|Get alerts when economic nexus is triggered
|Find sales and sellers use tax forms for all states
|File taxes automatically
|Import sales data through integrations (like Shopify, Amazon, Walmart, etc.) for automated extraction
Up to 250,000 per year
Up to 250,000 per year
Up to 250,000 per year
|Exports tax reports easily
|File state returns
|Import sales data through CSV files
|Calculations
|Integrate with multiple channels for sales tax calculation
(Additional platform fees may apply)
(Additional platform fees may apply)
|Calculate sales and use tax for the U.S. (and Canada if needed)
|Up to 500 transactions per year
(More tiers available up to 5,000 transactions)
|Up to 1,500 transactions per year
(More tiers available up to 5,000 transactions)
|Identify product taxability automatically using artificial intelligence
|Build your own taxability matrix with our self-service tool
|Validate addresses with greater accuracy
|Compliance Documents
|Store exemption certificates for tax-exempt customers
|Up to 500 certificates per year ($10 per additional cerftificate)
|Up to 500 certificates per year ($10 per additional cerftificate)
|Manage customer profiles with exemption rules
|View, search, and archive transactions, exemptions, and returns information in one place
|Learn recommended license forms for your business
|1 report
|1 report
|Create unlimited user accounts and logins
|View different business entities in the same account
More small business tax compliance products
Get set up for sales tax success
We offer comprehensive support to help our customers get and stay tax compliant.
Frequently asked questions
How does automation help me?
Whether selling in new markets or expanding your product line, growth often means additional tax obligations. Avalara offers a variety of standalone and add-on small business tax software to address different needs, including:
- Licensing
- Specialty tax calculation
- Advanced exemption management
- International tax compliance
While sales tax compliance isn’t a revenue-generating task in and of itself, staying compliant can help you avoid penalties and fees during an audit.
There are other indirect ways small business sales tax automation can help improve your cash flow:
- Collecting tax at the point of sale reduces the expenses and hassles of overpayment, underpayment, and rebilling
- Offloading time-consuming tasks can help limit headcount and allow staff to focus on more lucrative assignments
- Properly applying or exempting tax makes for a better customer experience, helping to improve customer retention and reduce abandoned carts
Our cost of manual compliance calculator can give you an idea of how much you’re spending each year.
How do transaction limits and upgrades work?
If you’re using Avalara for Small Business to provide real-time calculations, every time there’s a transaction, there are multiple API calls to the Avalara tax engine.
The more transactions a business makes, the more expensive it is for our system to process. Our transaction limit helps us keep our solutions affordable, and you can choose the right level of service for your business.
When you exceed the real-time sales tax calculation transaction limit for your suite, it will automatically upgrade to the next available tier until you reach the maximum transaction limit of 5,000.
If you’re looking for real-time calculation and have more than 5,000 transactions per year, speak with a tax solution specialist about creating a custom solution to accommodate more transactions.
If you exceed the maximum transaction limit of 5,000, you’ll be charged for overages, and we’ll contact you to help you determine the best solution for your small business.
No. If you’re not using the Avalara for Small Business real-time calculation feature because you already receive calculations through your current ERP or ecommerce solution and you’re only using Avalara for Small Business to pull in your sales data, then you can import up to 250,000 transactions for returns preparation and filing, economic nexus tracking, and production of detailed sales and use tax reports.
Yes. Avalara for Small Business automatically upgrades when a real-time sales tax calculation transaction limit is exceeded. You may contact customer support to turn off automatic upgrading, but note that overage costs may apply to transactions that exceed your limit. Automatic upgrades are not available with respect to returns and exemption document storage.
Is Avalara for Small Business right for me?
We offer a range of solutions designed specifically for accounting professionals and services. Take a look at the Avalara for Accountants.
Avalara for Small Business is a self-service tax compliance solution. While it can help simplify your tax compliance, you may still need some consultation from your accountant or bookkeeper. We suggest talking with your service provider about whether Avalara for Small Business is right for you.
Some businesses may only need a solution to prepare and file sales tax returns. Avalara Returns for Small Business is a standalone product dedicated to simplifying your sales tax returns process.
However, if you don’t need the real-time calculation feature, it’s possible to use all the other product features within Avalara for Small Business at a low monthly price.
Avalara for Small Business combines returns automation with sales tax calculation and compliance document management for an affordable end-to-end small business tax software solution.
Avalara for Small Business may not be right for you If your business averages more than 400 transactions a month and you’re looking to take advantage of the real-time calculation feature.
Speak with a tax solution specialist about creating a custom solution to accommodate more transactions.
Streamlined Sales Tax is a state-run government program that helps to offset the cost of tax technology for businesses. While Avalara for Small Business is ideal for many companies, it may not be the best fit if you’re using Streamlined Sales Tax. Speak to a tax solution specialist for more information.
Avalara for Small Business is ideal for small businesses using ecommerce or online sales.
DAVO by Avalara is a small business tax software solution that integrates with your existing POS system to automate collecting, filing, and paying sales tax.
International tax compliance can be complicated, so you may need an even more robust solution to handle your international taxes.
Avalara for Small Business can help with taxes in the U.S. and Canada, but we recommend you explore our international tax solutions for doing business in Europe and beyond.
Not ready to buy? Check out these free resources.
Businesses that already trust Avalara
